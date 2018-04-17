UPSEE admit card 2018 to be released on April 20, check here for details

The admit card for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) to be held on April 29, 2018, will be available to candidates from April 20 on UPSEE’s official website: upsee.nic.in

The entrance examination for degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges in Uttar Pradesh is conducted under the supervision of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

The downloaded admit cards are to be used by the candidates as hall ticket for entry into the entrance examination centre. Candidates should check their details such as roll number, name, father’s name, category, name and address of examination centre allotted on their admit card.

If a candidate is unable to dowload their admit card, they should call the helpline number 1800-180-0161 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM) as given on the website. Or write to upsee2018helpdesk@aktu.ac.in

Note: Candidates must keep the admit cards carefully and take it to the examination centre.