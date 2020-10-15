e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSEE Results 2020 declared at upsee.nic.in, here’s how to download scorecard

UPSEE Results 2020 declared at upsee.nic.in, here’s how to download scorecard

UPSEE Results 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday declared the results of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 on its official website at upsee.nic.in. Check UPSEE Counselling Schedule here:

education Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 12:37 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSEE Results 2020 declared for all courses, check at upsee.nic.in
UPSEE Results 2020 declared for all courses, check at upsee.nic.in
         

UPSEE Results 2020: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday declared the results of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 on its official website at upsee.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSEE exam for B.Tech./ B.Arch./ B.Des./ B.Pharm./ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B. Voc MBA/MBA (Integrated)/ MCA/ MCA (Integrated)/ M. Tech. (Integrated) and 2 nd Year (Lateral Entry) of B. Tech./B.Pharm./MCA. courses can check their results online at upsee.nic.in. The exams were conducted on September 20.

AKTU on October 12 had declared the UPSEE results 2020 for MPharm, M Arch and M Des Course examinations.

How to check UPSEE results 2020:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link result link given for the particular courses

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSEE results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Candidates who have qualified the UPSEE 2020 examination will be eligible to appear for the UPSEE 2020 counselling process.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

A total of 71.46% of the total registered candidates had appeared for the UPSEE exam that was held on September 20. This was the lowest attendance recorded in the last four years, the university officials said. Over 115,000 had applied to sit for the exam, organised by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (APKJAKTU) for B.Tech and MBA seats in its 756 affiliated institutes across the state.

UPSEE is a gateway to various technical and professional courses like BTech, MBA, MCA, BArch, BPharma and MTech, among others, in educational institutes across the state.

top news
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
Delhi: Kejriwal launches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to cut down on air pollution
Delhi: Kejriwal launches ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign to cut down on air pollution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Bengal BJP on Durga Sasthi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Bengal BJP on Durga Sasthi
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today
Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In