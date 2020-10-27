e-paper
Home / Education / UPSEE seat allotment result 2020 declared at upsee.nic.in, here's direct link to check

UPSEE seat allotment result 2020 declared at upsee.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

UPSEE seat allotment result 2020: Candidates who have registered for the UPSEE counselling 2020 can check the seat allotment results online at upsee.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 09:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSEE seat allotment result 2020: Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Monday declared the UPSEE seat allotment results 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the UPSEE counselling 2020 can check the seat allotment results online at upsee.nic.in.

There will be six rounds of UPSEE seat allotment and the counselling process will continue till December 5. The second UPSEE seat allotment result will be declared on November 5 and the third seat allotment result will be announced on November 13. The fourth, fifth and sixth allotment result will be out on November 18, 30 and December 5, 2020.

Direct link to check UPSEE seat allotment results 2020

How to check UPSEE seat allotment results 2020:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the seat allotment results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSEE seat allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references.

The UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) is conducted for admissions to 755 engineering, pharmacy and management colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

