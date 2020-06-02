e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSSSC computer operator exam 2016 final answer key released, check here

UPSSSC computer operator exam 2016 final answer key released, check here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised final answer key of Computer Operator recruitment exam on its official website at upsssc.gov.in.

education Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:20 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSSC computer operator answer key out
UPSSC computer operator answer key out(HT File)
         

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised final answer key of Computer Operator recruitment exam on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates, who had appeared for the UPSSSC Computer Operator Exam, can download the UPSSSC Final Answer Key till June 9.

The computer operator recruitment exam was conducted on January 10 and its provisional answer key was released on January 13. UPSSSC had invited objections from the candidates till January 20.

After the candidates raised objections on erroneous questions, the commission has found that two questions were wrongly asked. Hence, all the candidates will be given full marks for the two questions.

The revised answer keys for the series including AA, AB, AC, AD, AE, AF, AG and AH are available on the official website. Get the direct link of revised answer key here.

Click here for UPSSSC computer operator revised answer key

top news
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
LIVE: In India, 95,527 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, says Health Ministry
LIVE: In India, 95,527 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, says Health Ministry
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
Floyd’s autopsy could help accused policeman’s defence, legal experts say
Floyd’s autopsy could help accused policeman’s defence, legal experts say
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
Trump threatens to use military force to crush protests sparked by Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In