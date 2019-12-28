UPSSSC junior assistant admit card released, exam on January 4

education

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the hall ticket or admit card of recruitment test for the post of Junior Assistant (JA)on its official website. Candidates can download UPSSSC JA admit card from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC in its official notice has stated that the JA exam will be held on January 4. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be held on December 24 which was then postponed.

The exam will be held in two shifts -- 10 to 11:30 and 3 pm to 4: 30 pm. The exam is a part of recruitment drive to hire 1403 junior assistants.

