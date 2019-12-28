e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Education / UPSSSC junior assistant admit card released, exam on January 4

UPSSSC junior assistant admit card released, exam on January 4

UPSSSC in its official notice has stated that the JA exam will be held on January 4. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be held on December 24 which was then postponed.

education Updated: Dec 28, 2019 15:04 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSSSC JA admit card
UPSSSC JA admit card(HT File)
         

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the hall ticket or admit card of recruitment test for the post of Junior Assistant (JA)on its official website. Candidates can download UPSSSC JA admit card from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC in its official notice has stated that the JA exam will be held on January 4. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be held on December 24 which was then postponed.

The exam will be held in two shifts -- 10 to 11:30 and 3 pm to 4: 30 pm. The exam is a part of recruitment drive to hire 1403 junior assistants.

Click here to download UPSSSC JA admit card

tags
top news
‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Fear Assam returning to path of violence because of BJP’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Mind your business’: Chidambaram tells Army chief on CAA protests comments
‘Mind your business’: Chidambaram tells Army chief on CAA protests comments
‘Situation wasn’t normal’: UP cop after officer’s communal rant at CAA protest
‘Situation wasn’t normal’: UP cop after officer’s communal rant at CAA protest
BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds
BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds
EXCLUSIVE:Ganguly names 3 possible Indian venues for future Day/Night Tests
EXCLUSIVE:Ganguly names 3 possible Indian venues for future Day/Night Tests
‘Rioters have been silenced’: Yogi Adityanath on police crackdown, property seizure
‘Rioters have been silenced’: Yogi Adityanath on police crackdown, property seizure
‘Think Pakistanis have big hearts’: Inzamam on Kaneria revelations
‘Think Pakistanis have big hearts’: Inzamam on Kaneria revelations
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News