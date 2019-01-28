UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: 672 vacancies for lower subordinate posts, here’s how to apply

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer, Supply Inspector, Marketing Inspector, Assistant Garden Inspector and Additional District Information Officer, Executive Officer and Revenue Officer. There are a total of 627 vacancies.

Candidates can apply online at upsssc.gov.in. The online application process will begin from January 30, and conclude on February 19. The last date of depositing the application fee is February 26, 2019.

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2019: Details of posts and vacancies

Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer--94

Supply Inspector--151

Marketing Inspector --- 194

Assistant Garden Inspector---89

Additional District Information Officer--11

Executive Officer----107

Revenue Officer------26

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

Find ‘Applicant Segment’ in the left side of the homepage

Click on ‘Candidate registration’

The advertisement will appear

Click on the advertisement.

Fill in all the details asked in the application form and click submit.

You will get a registration number after you submit. Save this registration number for future references.

In step 2, upload a photograph and a snap of your signature. (check the format of photo size in the notification)

In step 3, agree to the declaration form and submit.

In step 4, pay the application fee (different) through SBI e-challan

Take a print out of the challan and filled form.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 11:45 IST