UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: 672 vacancies for lower subordinate posts, here’s how to apply
UPSSC has announced s672 vacancies of Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer, Supply Inspector, Marketing Inspector, Assistant Garden Inspector and Additional District Information Officer, Executive Officer and Revenue Officer.education Updated: Jan 28, 2019 11:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer, Supply Inspector, Marketing Inspector, Assistant Garden Inspector and Additional District Information Officer, Executive Officer and Revenue Officer. There are a total of 627 vacancies.
Candidates can apply online at upsssc.gov.in. The online application process will begin from January 30, and conclude on February 19. The last date of depositing the application fee is February 26, 2019.
UPSSSC Lower Subordinate 2019: Details of posts and vacancies
Assistant Consolidation Officer/ Assistant Rectification Officer--94
Supply Inspector--151
Marketing Inspector --- 194
Assistant Garden Inspector---89
Additional District Information Officer--11
Executive Officer----107
Revenue Officer------26
UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Recruitment 2019: How to apply
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
Find ‘Applicant Segment’ in the left side of the homepage
Click on ‘Candidate registration’
The advertisement will appear
Click on the advertisement.
Fill in all the details asked in the application form and click submit.
You will get a registration number after you submit. Save this registration number for future references.
In step 2, upload a photograph and a snap of your signature. (check the format of photo size in the notification)
In step 3, agree to the declaration form and submit.
In step 4, pay the application fee (different) through SBI e-challan
Take a print out of the challan and filled form.
First Published: Jan 28, 2019 11:45 IST