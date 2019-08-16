UPSSSC Recruitment: 486 vacancies of chief engineer in minor irrigation department, application to end soon

education

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:12 IST

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications for the post of Chief Engineer Minor Irrigation Department, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. There are a total of 486 vacancies for which the application process began on August 14, 2019. The last date to apply is September 4, 2019.

Applicant should be between the age of 18 and 40 years as on July 1, 2019.

Eligibility: The applicants should have passed matriculation and have done a technical course in the relevant trade from any government recognised institute.

There will be a written test for selection of the candidates. Candidates who clear the written test will be hired for the posts.

Click here to apply online

Category- wise vacancy bifurcation

General :- 248,

SC :- 101,

ST :- 08,

OBC :- 129,

Freedom Fighter :- 09,

Ex-Army :- 24,

PH :- 0,

Skilled Player :- 0,

Women :- 97,

Man :- 0,

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 09:49 IST