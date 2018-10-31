UPTET admit card 2018 to be released soon at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

The admit card for Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 examination is expected to be downloaded on the official website of UP basic education board on Wednesday. The examination will be held on November 18.

The last date to register for UPTET 2018 was extended to October 7 due to the difficulty faced by the candidates in filling their application. The last date to pay the application fees was also extended to October 8 and the last date to print the filled application form was extended to October 9.

A record 17.80 lakh aspiring teachers have registered for UPTET 2018 to be organised by Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA).

As per reports, Last year UPTET examination was held on October 15, 2017 wherein a total of 9,76,760 candidates appeared. The result was scheduled to be declared on November 30, but a dispute arising over some questions asked in the examination, led to postponement of declaration of results to December 15, 2017.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 13:50 IST