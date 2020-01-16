UPTET 2019 Answer key: Last date to raise objections tomorrow

education

The last date to raise objections against UPTET 2019 answer is tomorrow, January 17. Those who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET 2019) examination can check the answer key the official website updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2019 was conducted on January 8, 2020.

After downloading the UPTET 2019 answer key, candidates can raise objections against the answer keys on or before January 17, 2020. Before raising the challenge candidates must read the notification issued by the board.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by submitting appropriate representations (if any). The final answer key will be released after the objections raised by candidates will be resolved.

Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections (if any) by providing appropriate representations. For each objection, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as a processing fee. However, if the challenge is accepted by the Board, the submitted fee will be refunded.

Direct link to check answer key (Primary Level)

Direct link to check answer key (Upper Primary Level)

As per the official notice released by the board, the final answer key will be released on January 31, 2020.

How to raise objections:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, scroll down and click on the link that reads, ‘U.P. Teacher Eligibility Test’

3.On the webpage, scroll down and click on the link that reads, ‘UPTET answer key objections’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Click on the link that reads, ‘Fill Answer Key Objection For Questions’

6.Key in your credentials and login

7.Follows the steps as instructed on the website.