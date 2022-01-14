UPTET 2021 admit cards released at updeled.gov.in, here's how to get hall ticket

Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has released the the admit cards of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. Candidates, who have to appear for the UPTET exam, can download their admit cards from the official website of UP ERA on updeled.gov.in.

<strong>Direct link to download UPTET 2021 admit cards</strong>

How to download UPTET 2021 admit cards:

Visit the official website of UP ERA on updeled.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, "UPTET-2021 Admit Card".

Enter registration number, one-time password and captcha code.

The UPTET 2021 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the UPTET 2021 admit card and take its print out for future use.

The exam will be conducted on January 23. UPTET for the primary level will be held between 10 am and 12.30 pm and test for upper primary level from 2.30 pm to 5pm. A total of 12,91,628 candidates have registered to appear in the exam in the first shift while 8,73,553 have registered to appear in the second shift.