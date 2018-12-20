UPTET revised result 2018 to be declared today at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will release the revised results of Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) likely by today, December 20, 2018. The exam was conducted on November 18, 2018.

Earlier, the results for UPTET was declared on December 12, 2018. Candidates had raised objections over 14 questions.

In a conflict between candidates and the board regarding three questions that were disputed, Allahabad high court had ordered UPBEB to mark every candidate equally for those questions. This would change the number of qualified candidates and hence, a revised result will be declared.

The court has asked the board to declare the revised result by December 20 and extend the last date of registration for main examination till December 22.

Candidates can check their revised results on the official website of UPBEB.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 14:03 IST