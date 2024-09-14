Use AI-based technology for safety of women healthcare personnel: Karnataka minister

Karnataka's minister for Medical Education & Skill Development Sharan Prakash Patil on Friday suggested integration of AI technology in the security system to ensure safety of women healthcare personnel across Karnataka, an official release said. Karnataka minister suggests integration of AI technology in the security system to ensure safety of women healthcare personnel

The minister chaired a high-level meeting at Vikasa Soudha to discuss measures aimed at strengthening security at medical colleges, hospitals and hostels. This follows a previous meeting led by Patil to review the current security systems and propose enhancements.

During the meeting, Patil also emphasised the importance of integrating feedback from women healthcare professionals and other stakeholders. “Directors of medical institutions must gather feedback in writing and take concrete steps to implement necessary measures."

Patil suggested that a security audit committee should be formed with monthly meetings to review the safety protocols. Additionally, thorough background checks must be conducted for all security personnel, according to the release.

“To further ensure safety, 24/7 canteen facilities should be available so that women healthcare staff do not need to leave the premises,” the minister said.

Patil also announced that a panel will be formed at the State Secretariat to oversee the implementation of these measures.

B L Sujatha Rathod, Director of Medical Education, provided a detailed presentation on the current security initiatives. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Mohammad Mohsin, Principal Secretary of Medical Education, Mission Director of National Health Mission Y Naveen Bhat and Venkateshmurthy, Joint Secretary.