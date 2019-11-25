e-paper
Utkal University Result declared for BA, BSc and BCom 4th sem students at uuems.in, here’s how to check

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, uuems.in.

Nov 25, 2019
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Utkal University released the result for BA, BSc and BCom 4th semester students on its official website. (Screengrab)
Utkal University released the result for BA, BSc and BCom 4th semester students on its official website. (Screengrab)
         

Utkal University has declared the +3 fourth semester result of the under graduate course regular exam 2019 on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, uuems.in. The university has released the results for BA, BSc and Bcom 4th Semester.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Provisional Result Of +3 4th Semester (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular CBCS EXAM-2019 (2017 Admission Batch)’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Your result will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take its print out for future use.

