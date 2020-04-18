e-paper
Uttarakhand govt advises colleges, varsities in state to start online classes

Uttarakhand govt advises colleges, varsities in state to start online classes

A government order dated April 17 (Friday) said the closure of schools and educational institutions to stop the spread of COVID-19 is badly affecting the studies of college students.

Apr 18, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dehradun
The online classes can be conducted using Skype, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, etc.
All government and private education institutions in Uttarakhand have been asked to start regular online classes from April 21 to ensure the students’ studies are not affected.

Therefore, all government and private colleges, state-based universities and their constituent colleges should start conducting regular online classes according to a timetable from April 21, the order said.

The online classes can be conducted using Skype, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, etc and the sessions should also be recorded, it stated.

The timetable can be shared with the students through SMS or WhatsApp messages by the principals and professors concerned.

Notes and other materials can be shared with the students by uploading them on WhatsApp, e-mail, the website of the institution, Youtube, etc.

