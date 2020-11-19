e-paper
Home / Education / Uttarakhand postpones reopening of colleges after spike in COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand postpones reopening of colleges after spike in COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand government has postponed the reopening of the colleges amid rising cases of COVID-19.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 17:55 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
Uttarakhand government has postponed the reopening of the colleges amid rising cases of COVID-19 .
Uttarakhand government has postponed the reopening of the colleges amid rising cases of COVID-19 .(Hindustan Times)
         

Uttarakhand government has postponed the reopening of the colleges amid rising cases of COVID-19 here.

Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik on Wednesday said that after a long discussion in the cabinet, it has been decided that the colleges will “probably” reopen in December.

There are 4,147 active cases of coronavirus at present here, while 64,032 people have recovered from the deadly virus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

This comes after 84 schools in five blocks of Pauri District in Garhwal Division were closed for five days after 80 teachers tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on November 6.

State Health Secretary Amit Negi had instructed the District Magistrates of all the 13 districts of the state to get the COVID-19 tests done for the teachers posted in schools, adding that the Education Department has also issued standard operating procedures (SoP) in this regard.

The Health Secretary had also cautioned the people against a surge in coronavirus cases and said it is likely to spread further during the winter season. (ANI)

