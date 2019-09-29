Vadodara’s MS University to host textile congress on October 3-5

education

The renowned Maharaja Sayajirao University Baroda here will organise a textile and costume seminar to be attended by over 120 foreign delegates between October 3-5 to mark Gandhi Jayanti, an official said on Sunday.

The 5th International Textiles and Costume Congress is being organised by the Department of Clothing and Textiles of the Faculty of Family and Community Sciences, Dean Dr Anjali Karolia said.

Karolia said 123 delegates from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and China are expected to take part in the seminar, the highlight of which would be a discussion on Khadi.

Head of department Madhu Sharma said the ITCC aims to bring together the designer’s concept, the artisan’s capacity and consumer’s preference to boost growth of indigenous textile crafts.

Karolia said a garment presentation titled ‘Neev-The Foundation’ will pay tribute to Khadi and will get students to connect with the charkha.

