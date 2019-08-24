e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 24, 2019

Video of canning students in UP goes viral, one teacher sacked, another suspended

Around 50 children had come late to the school and were subjected to the punishment.

education Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Muzaffarnagar
One teacher sacked and another suspended for canning school students in UP. (Representational image)
One teacher sacked and another suspended for canning school students in UP. (Representational image)
         

A teacher at a school here was sacked while another was suspended for allegedly resorting to corporal punishment to discipline students, officials said on Saturday.

The school principal also had an adverse entry recorded in his service book for failing to take action against the teachers. Students of Maharishi Sukhdev Inter College in Morna village under Bhopa Police Station here were caned and made to sit in a ‘murga’ pose (a stress position used as a corporal punishment where sit-ups are done holding the ears) for coming late to school on August 20, officials said.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media prompting authorities to take action. While one of the teachers-- Sanju Choudhry was dismissed, his colleague Ravi Kumar was sacked. Principal Phul Singh got an adverse entry in his service book, they said.

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, around 50 children had come late to the school and were subjected to the punishment.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 12:37 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseChandrayaan 2Janmashtami 2019India vs West Indies Live ScoreJanmashtami 2019 Shubh MuhuratNirmala Sitharaman
    don't miss