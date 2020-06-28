e-paper
WB JECA 2020: Registration process to begin from July 3, check details

After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before July 24, 2020.

Jun 28, 2020
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WB JEEB) will begin the registration process for West Bengal Joint Examination For Masters in Computer Application (WB JECA) 2020 on July 3, 2020.

After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before July 24, 2020.

Initially the registration process for WB JECA was scheduled to begin in June but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the registration process got postponed.

As per the information bulletin, the entrance examination dates for WB JECA 2020 will be announced in a due course of time. The board conducts the entrance examination for admission to Master of Computer Application courses in various institutions spread across the state.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 (including the bank service’s charges as applicable).

For more details, candidates are advised to read the information bulletin.

