WB Neet PG counselling 2023 round 2 registration begins at wbmcc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 25, 2023 06:34 PM IST

Registration for WB NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling begins. The last date for registration is August 26.

The Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal has started the registration process for WB NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling today, August 25. Eligible candidates can register for the West Bengal NEET PG 2023 at wbmcc.nic.in. The last date for the registration and submission of the registration fee is August 26.

As per the schedule, the verification of candidates in the already designated college and time slot will be done from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from August 26 to August 28. The publication of the merit list for Round 2 will be done on August 29 after 2 p.m. The results will be released on September 4 after 9 p.m. Candidates have to report at the allotted colleges with original documents from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 5, 7, 8, and 9.

WB NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

Click on the WB NEET PG Counselling 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself first.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

