Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal will begin the WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 ROund 2 registration on August 27, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in. WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 registration begins tomorrow at wbmcc.nic.in, here's how to apply(HT file)

The last date to register for Round 2 is August 29, 2025. The online fee payment link will be activated on August 27 and will be deactivated on August 29, 2025. After successful registration and fee payment, verification of candidates in the already designated college and time slot by the software will be available on August 28, 29 and 30, 2025.

Candidates can surrender the allotted seats with all original documents on August 30, 2025. The successfully verified candidates' list will be published on September 1, 2025, after 2 pm.

The online choice filling and choice locking facility will be available from September 1 to September 3, 2025. The result will be published on September 8, 2025.

The reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the allotted institute will be done on September 9, 10 and 11, 2025.

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to register for Round 2

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

2. Click on WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBMCC.