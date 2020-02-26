WBPSC Admit Card for Miscellaneous Service Exam 2019 to be released today, direct link here
WBPSC Admit Card for Miscellaneous Service Exam 2019 will be released today at wbpsc.gov.in. Here is the direct link to download.education Updated: Feb 26, 2020 10:11 IST
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will release the admit card for Miscellaneous Services Exam 2019 today. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit card from the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.
The WBPSC prelims exam will be conducted on March 8, 2020.The exam will be conducted from 12 noon to 1:30 pm.
The online application process for WBPSC was started on June 10 and ended on July 1, 2019. The exam was earlier supposed to be held in the month of September which was delayed.
WBPSC Misc Service admit card: How to download
Visit the WBPSC official website at wbpsc.gov.in
Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ given on the right panel.
Click on the relevant link for admit card download
Login using your login credentials
Download and take its print out.