WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Prelims Result declared, check merit list here

WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Prelims Result 2019 has been declared. A total of 4282 candidates have qualified for the main exam. Check merit list here.

education Updated: Sep 25, 2020 19:23 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Prelims Result declared
WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Prelims Result declared(PTI)
         

WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Prelims Result 2019: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Friday declared the result for Miscellaneous Services Preliminary Exam 2019 on its official website. A total of 4,282 candidates have qualified the prelims exam. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their name in the merit list that is available on the website at wbpsc.gov.in. Candidates who have cleared the prelims are eligible to appear for WBPSC Main exam.

Check WBPSC merit list here

WBPSC, through this recruitment drive, aims to fill vacancies in various posts like Assistant Child Development Project Officer, Disaster Management Officer, Block Disaster Management Officer, Block Youth Officer, Municipal Youth Officer, Borough Youth Officer, Block Welfare Officer, Welfare Officer, Inspector, Backward Classes Welfare, Assistant Agricultural Marketing Officer, Assistant Programme Officer, Controller of Correctional Services, Inspector of Agricultural Income Tax, Consumer Welfare Officer, Saving Development Officer, Posts in West Bengal Subordinate Labour Service, Auditor of Co-operative Societies, Assistant Auditor in Board of Revenue and other posts.

