Home / Education / WBSU UG CBCS semester 1 result 2019 declared at wbsubregistration.org

WBSU UG CBCS semester 1 result 2019 declared at wbsubregistration.org

WBSU has declared the UG CBCS exam semester 1 results 2019 on its official website

education Updated: Feb 17, 2020 16:53 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WBSU UG CBCS semester 1 result 2019. (Screengrab)
         

West Bengal State University (WBSU) has declared the results of UG CBCS semester 1 exam 2019 on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at wbsubregistration.org.

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Examination 2019’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the result tab and select the UG CBCS SEM-I Result 2019

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and login

7.The result will appear on the display screen

Hang Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts at 6 am on March 3, Delhi court orders
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Supreme Court appoints 3 mediators to engage with Shaheen Bagh protesters
India set to evacuate more nationals from Wuhan this week in IAF’s aircraft
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
This ‘wearable jammer’ blocks all the microphones around you
‘India has the best fast bowling line-up but...’: Waugh on Bumrah & Co
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
