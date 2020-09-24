e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / West Bengal 12th exams likely to be postponed in 2021, discussions on to hold 10th boards on time

West Bengal 12th exams likely to be postponed in 2021, discussions on to hold 10th boards on time

While the class 10 board exams (Madhyamik) are held by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education in February, the class 12 board exams (Higher Secondary) are held by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education in March.

education Updated: Sep 24, 2020 11:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal Class 10, 12 exams.
West Bengal Class 10, 12 exams. (HT file )
         

The class 12 board exams in West Bengal is likely to get postponed in 2021 even though deliberations are on to hold the class 10 board exams on time, top officials have said.

While the class 10 board exams (Madhyamik) are held by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education in February, the class 12 board exams (Higher Secondary) are held by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education in March.

“Discussions have started on how to hold the two exams in 2021 as only a few months are left. One suggestion which has come up is to hold the class 10 exams on time while postponing the class 12 exams by a few months,” said a senior official of the state education department.

Discussions are on to hold the class 10 board exams with a truncated syllabus. But as admissions to class 11 are yet to be held, the full syllabus could be covered at the higher secondary level and the exams could be postponed. The class 12 exams could be held in June instead of March.

“The syllabus committee is holding discussions. Once they come up with some concrete suggestions it would be placed before the chief minister. She will take the final call. We will ensure that students are not affected in anyways,” said Partha Chatterjee, state education minister.

In 2020 around 10 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exams while around 7.6 lakh appeared in the class 12 board exams.

Some states have allowed schools to reopen partially from September 21 after a gap of more than five months as the coronavirus pandemic forced authorities to shut educational institutes across the country to contain the spread of the viral disease. In West Bengal, the authorities are yet to take a call on when schools would reopen.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in August that schools may reopen from September 5 if situations improved. But that didn’t happen. Schools in West Bengal are shut till September 30.

tags
top news
CAG picks holes in chopper upgrade, flags concerns about navy vessels
CAG picks holes in chopper upgrade, flags concerns about navy vessels
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi interacts with fitness enthusiasts
Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi interacts with fitness enthusiasts
Farm bills: Congress begins its nationwide mass movement against government
Farm bills: Congress begins its nationwide mass movement against government
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB questions designer Simone Khambatta
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB questions designer Simone Khambatta
Bilkis, ‘dadi of Shaheen Bagh’, on TIME’s list of 100 influential people
Bilkis, ‘dadi of Shaheen Bagh’, on TIME’s list of 100 influential people
Covid-19 vaccine: When will US get its first vaccine?
Covid-19 vaccine: When will US get its first vaccine?
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In