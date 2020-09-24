West Bengal 12th exams likely to be postponed in 2021, discussions on to hold 10th boards on time

education

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 11:25 IST

The class 12 board exams in West Bengal is likely to get postponed in 2021 even though deliberations are on to hold the class 10 board exams on time, top officials have said.

While the class 10 board exams (Madhyamik) are held by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education in February, the class 12 board exams (Higher Secondary) are held by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education in March.

“Discussions have started on how to hold the two exams in 2021 as only a few months are left. One suggestion which has come up is to hold the class 10 exams on time while postponing the class 12 exams by a few months,” said a senior official of the state education department.

Discussions are on to hold the class 10 board exams with a truncated syllabus. But as admissions to class 11 are yet to be held, the full syllabus could be covered at the higher secondary level and the exams could be postponed. The class 12 exams could be held in June instead of March.

“The syllabus committee is holding discussions. Once they come up with some concrete suggestions it would be placed before the chief minister. She will take the final call. We will ensure that students are not affected in anyways,” said Partha Chatterjee, state education minister.

In 2020 around 10 lakh students appeared for the class 10 board exams while around 7.6 lakh appeared in the class 12 board exams.

Some states have allowed schools to reopen partially from September 21 after a gap of more than five months as the coronavirus pandemic forced authorities to shut educational institutes across the country to contain the spread of the viral disease. In West Bengal, the authorities are yet to take a call on when schools would reopen.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in August that schools may reopen from September 5 if situations improved. But that didn’t happen. Schools in West Bengal are shut till September 30.