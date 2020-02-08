e-paper
Home / Education / West Bengal Board class 10th admit card to be available today, here’s how to get

West Bengal Board class 10th admit card to be available today, here’s how to get

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the class 10th admit card for the board examination on February 8. Candidates will be able to get the admit cards between 11 am and 5 pm.

education Updated: Feb 08, 2020 09:56 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WBBSE Admit Card
WBBSE Admit Card (File)
         

In an official notice released by WBBSE, the admit cards will be distributed through respective camp offices organised by the board on February 8 from 11 am to 5 pm. Principals or heads of the institutions will have to collect the admit cards of their students from the camp offices and provide it to the students.

Any discrepancies/ error in the admit card has to be brought in the notice of regional council offices of the board in writing before February 15. The West Bengal class 10th Board Exam 2020 is scheduled to commence from February 18, 2020.

Check official notice here

