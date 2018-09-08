West Bengal constable prelims admit card 2018 released, here’s direct link to download

The West Bengal police recruitment board (WBPRB) on Saturday released the admit cards of candidates for the preliminary examination to recruit constables in the state police. The exam will be held on September 23, 2018 from 12 noon to 1pm.

Candidates can download the e- admit card from the website of the West Bengal Police (www.policewb.gov.in) or click on the link here.

The board will also try to send SMS alerts about the admit card to the candidates. However, board will not be responsible if candidates do not receive the SMS alert.

West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment 2018: Steps to download prelims admit card

1) Visit the official website of West Bengal Police at www.policewb.gov.in

2) Click on the link for ‘recruitment’ on the home page

3) Click on the link for recruitment to the post of constables in the West Bengal Police

4) Click on the link for download admit card for preliminary written test

5) Click on ‘Click here to Download Admit Card FOR PRELIMINARY WRITTEN TESTFOR THE POST OF CONSTABLE IN WEST BENGAL POLICE’

6) Key in your Application No. and date of birth in the login page that opens

7) Submit

8) The admit card will appear on the screen

9) Take a print out of the admit card and save it on your computer.

Candidates must bring the printout of their e-Admit Card to the examination centre. The candidates must follow the instructions on their Admit Card.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 10:11 IST