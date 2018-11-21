West Bengal Police SI Excise recruitment PT exam result declared at policewb.gov.in, here’s how to check

Results of the Excise Preliminary examination has been released by West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. Candidates can check their results on its official website policewb.gov.in

The exam was conducted for the recruitment of male and female sub-inspectors.

The Board in a notification stated that the candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the next round: Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The PMT/PET round is scheduled to start from December 6, 2018.

The admit card for the PET/PMT examination is expected to be released on November 26 at the official website. Candidates will get an SMS notification when the admit card is uploaded. Candidates are suggested to bring two photographs and an ID proof at the PET/PMT venue along with the admit card.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 12:04 IST