West Bengal Police SI Written Result 2019 declared, check at wbpolice.gov.in

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:52 IST

West Bengal Police has declared the result of the final combine competitive written exam for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector and Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise under Department of Finance,Govt of West Bengal, 2018.

Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their written results on the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates who have cleared the written examination are eligible for personality test. The date, time and place for personality test will be intimated in the due course.

Here is the direct link to check the West Bengal Police written exam result

Candidates can check their result by selecting their district and entering their application Sl. No. and DOB on the login page that opens on clicking the link above.

How to check West Bengal Police Sub inspector written exam result:

1) Visit the WB Police official website at wbpolice.gov.in 2) Click on the link for ‘Recruitment to the Post of Excise Constable(including Lady Excise Constable) in the Subordinate Excise Service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019’ 3) Click on Get details for ‘Result of the final combined competitive written examination’ 4) Select the districts from the drop-down list, key in your application number and date of birth and submit 5) Your result will be displayed on the screen 6) Download and take a print out of the same.