Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 3553 posts, 10th pass may apply

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 09:50 IST

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway has invited applications for engagement of Apprentices. Candidates who have passed class 10th and hold ITI certificate.

The online application process begins today, January 7 and the last date to apply is February 6, 2020. Candidates can apply online at rrc-wr.com. There are a total of 3553 vacant posts.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed class 10th from a recognized Board with 55% Marks and holding ITI Certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade.

Age Limit – 15 to 24 years

Pay Scale: Level – 1 (Rs 18,000- Rs. 56,900).

Selection Criteria :

Shortlisting of candidates for apprentice posts will be done on the basis of Merit. There will be no written test and/or viva.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Whereas, the women applicants and candidates from the reserved category are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Check official notification here: