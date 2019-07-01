What type of DU student are you? Take this quiz and find out!

Delhi University is an interesting mix of people. After all, they come from all walks of life and from several regions across the world. And, finding where you fit best can be a bit hard when you’re new to this world. Zeroing down on who you really hard might be a little hard, but we’ve crafted a fun quiz for you that might just give you an approximation of your true self. Choose your answers wisely, and let’s see what kind of DU student you are!

How did you get into DU?

A. Through Quota

B. Through connections

C. Managed to make the cut-off

D. Scored high

What is your ideal study environment?

A. With my group

B. Outdoors

C. Don’t like studying

D. At home

You’re at a house party. What would you be doing?

A. Entertaining my friends

B. Having intense political discussions

C. Dancing the night away

D. I don’t enjoy partying

You have a long break between two lectures. What would you be found doing?

A. Practicing

B. Hanging out with my DUSU connections

C. Chilling in a cafe

D. Reading in the library

What job do you most want?

A. Famous celebrity

B. Politician

C. Model

D. Academician

You have to give a class presentation. What would it be like?

A. Confident and breezy

B. Simple yet authoritative

C. Entertaining

D. Detailed and analytical

What apps do you use the most?

A. Music Apps

B. News Apps

C. Social Media apps

D. Browsers and forums

How much effort do you put in getting ready?

A. I wear whatever is washed

B. I keep it simple

C. I go all out

D. My clothes are always ready

What would be your ideal date?

A. Attending a concert

B. Watching movies

C. A fancy dinner

D. Going to book cafes

What meme defines you best?

A.

B.

C.

D.

Most As: The Performer

We don’t really need to tell you this, but you’re pretty cool. You love the attention that comes with being popular and, well, you’ve earned it too. College would be your playground, but let us remind you that you’ll always be torn between practice and classes (not that choosing would be a real problem).

Most Bs: The Student Leader

You’re focused and you know what you want from the get go. You decided to join DU for the education but also had your sights set on the presidential position in DUSU. Good or bad, only time will tell, but you’re out for bringing in some change into the varsity.

Most Cs: The Party Animal

Nobody is really enjoying their freedom from school as much as you are (and joining the varsity is just another way of making new friends and partying some more). You might not be spotted in too many classes, but almost all college fests will definitely see you attending.

Most Ds: The Nerd

You studied hard to get into DU, and still, getting in was a challenge (with such high cut-offs). But, now you’re here and you’re gonna ace test that the college throws at you. You probably are also functioning according to your five year plan, so DU is just one part of what you’re out to achieve.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 14:09 IST