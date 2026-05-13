When will CBSE Class 12 result be declared? DigiLocker, UMANG drop a hint

While the Central Board of Secondary Education usually announces board results around the mid May, recent activity on DigiLocker has sparked fresh hope among students waiting for their Class 12 scores. The platform has now displayed a “Coming Soon” message for digital marksheets, which in previous years has appeared shortly before the official declaration of results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the Class 12 Board Exam Results 2026 soon, bringing an end to the anticipation among over 16 lakh students waiting for their scores. Once released, the results will be available on CBSE’s official website, cbse.gov.in.

A similar hint has now come from the UMANG app as well. In an update shared on X on May 12, the app said, “The wait is almost over,” while asking students to get ready to check their Class 12 results. The post has further increased speculation that the results may be announced very soon.

Interestingly, students noticed a similar pattern during the release of the Class 10 board results earlier this year. At that time too, DigiLocker and UMANG had shared updates shortly before the marks were declared, with the scorecards going live within a day. Based on this trend, many students now believe the Class 12 results could be announced any time now.

Where to check class 12 results 2026 After the Central Board of Secondary Education announces the Class 12 results, students will be able to check their scorecards online through several official and digital platforms. The primary websites expected to host the results are cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in

Apart from the official portals, students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. CBSE is also expected to provide result access through SMS facilities to help students avoid website slowdowns during heavy traffic on the websites.

How to download class 12 results 2026 To download the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 marksheet online, students can follow these simple steps: