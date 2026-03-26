When will UP Board result 2026 be released? Here's what previous years' trends suggest
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce class 10 and class 12 results soon. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, results will also be available on Digilocker and Umang app.
Students will need to login at upresults.nic.in through their roll numbers to download the scorecard. Along with the results, UPMSP will also release major details like toppers list, gender-wise performance, district-wise toppers, and other key statistics.
Expected UP Board 10th and 12th Result Date
The UP Board will soon announce the result date as the answer sheet evaluation process is nearly complete. This year UP Board ensured timely checking by appointing thousands of examiners across multiple centers in the state.
The evaluation process began on March 18 and is most likely to conclude by April 1, indicating that results might be announced in the last week of April. If post-evaluation formalities like verifying and compiling the results go as per the schedule, the results might be announced on or before April 26.
Also read: MP Board 8th results 2026 out: 93.83% students pass RSKMP Class 8 exams
Looking into the previous announcement patterns, UPMSP has a pattern of announcing class 10 and class 12 board results together. Last year the results were declared on April 25 at 12:30 pm. Likewise, the results of this year's exams are also expected to be announced in the afternoon, with both intermediate and high school results set to be published simultaneously in the official portal.
Also read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Where, how to check BSEB Matric results when announced
Steps to check UP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2026
Follow these simple steps to check you UPMSP board result 2026:
- Visit the official UP Board website at upresults.nic.in
- Click on the UP Board result 2026 of class 10 or 12 and check by roll number
- A new window will open, where students need to fill their credentials
- Enter your roll number followed by the given captcha code
- Then submit by clicking on the view result button
- Your UP board result 2026 will appear on the screen
- Take a print out of the result for future reference
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