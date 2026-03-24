Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Where, how to check BSEB Matric results when announced

Bihar School Examination Board will release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 soon. After the results are released, all candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of BSEB at matricbiharboard.com. Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Where, how to check BSEB Matric results when out (PTI file)

The date and time of announcement of the Class 10 board exam results will be shared by the Board on its official social media handles.

The BSEB Class 10 results will be announced via press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, toppers, district-wise performance, gender wise pass percentage and other details will be announced at the press conference.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: How to check To check the Class 10 matric results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at matricbiharboard.com.

2. Click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Bihar Board Class 10 examination was held from February 17 to February 25, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.