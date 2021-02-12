Assam reduces fuel prices by ₹5, withdraws duty on liquor by 25% ahead of state polls
Ahead of assembly elections in the state, the Assam government on Friday reduced the price of petrol and diesel by ₹5 and has also decided to withdraw additional taxes of 25% imposed on liquor products following the coronavirus pandemic.
The new fuel prices will be effective from Friday midnight.
In Bengal too, Modi referred to plans "aimed at hurting" India's global image associated with tea and yoga, asserted that the country will foil such "conspiracies", and also launched multiple road and gas projects worth about ₹5,000 crore.
Congress runs for cover in Assam after new ally AIUDF chief sparks a row
The Assam Congress will speak to its alliance partners to ensure that "such utterances are not made by any of our partners in future, the state unit chief said after AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal's controversial statement
Bhupesh Baghel's meetings in Assam will be his first to review the Congress' poll preparedness for the assembly elections expected a few months later.
