IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Amit Shah compares Ajmal to Kala Pahar, targets Congress for tie-up with AIUDF
In his third rally of the day at Udalguri in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Shah campaigned for candidates of United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL), which is part of the BJP-Asom Gana Parishad alliance in the state. BJP national president JP Nadda also addressed three elections rallies at Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Chariali districts in Assam on Monday. (PTI PHOTO.)
In his third rally of the day at Udalguri in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Shah campaigned for candidates of United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL), which is part of the BJP-Asom Gana Parishad alliance in the state. BJP national president JP Nadda also addressed three elections rallies at Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Chariali districts in Assam on Monday. (PTI PHOTO.)
assam assembly election

Amit Shah compares Ajmal to Kala Pahar, targets Congress for tie-up with AIUDF

Perfume baron and Lok Sabha MP Ajmal’s AIUDF has a large following among Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam and had won 13 seats in 2016. The party is part of the Congress-led grand alliance of seven parties.
READ FULL STORY
By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:53 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday compared All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal with Kala Pahar, a Muslim general of the Bengal sultanate believed to be responsible for razing Hindu temples, during his election rallies in Assam.

“Rahul Gandhi and Congress talk of protecting Assam’s ‘asmita’ (culture and identity), but on the other hand it walks hand in hand with modern day Kala Pahar Badruddin Ajmal. How will you protect Assam’s ‘asmita’?” questioned Shah at a rally in Jonai in Dhemaji district.

According to historical references, Kala Pahar is believed to have damaged the Jagannath and Konark temples in Odisha in the 16th century. It is also believed that he was responsible for damaging the Kamakhya Temple located atop Niachal Hill in Guwahati.

Perfume baron and Lok Sabha MP Ajmal’s AIUDF has a large following among Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam and had won 13 seats in 2016. The party is part of the Congress-led grand alliance of seven parties. BJP is targeting Ajmal as a communal politician who would encourage infiltration from Bangladesh if it comes to power.

“If Ajmal comes to power in Assam, can infiltration end? Should we allow infiltrators to enter Assam again? Congress should be ashamed to join hands with Ajmal and his party,” Shah said.

“When there’s Congress rule in Assam, the state witnesses violence and shoot-outs. But in the past five years, there has been development. You have to choose whether you want terrorism or development,” he added.

Addressing a rally later a Majuli, the largest river island from where Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting, Shah stressed how the BJP government in the state has removed illegal encroachers from Batadroba, the birthplace of 15th-16th century saint scholar Srimanta Sankardev, and Kaziranga National Park.

In his third rally of the day at Udalguri in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Shah campaigned for candidates of United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL), which is part of the BJP-Asom Gana Parishad alliance in the state.

BJP national president JP Nadda also addressed three elections rallies at Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Chariali districts in Assam on Monday.

Assam goes to polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Amit Shah claimed that over 2,000 insurgents have returned to the mainstream after giving up arms.(ANI Photo )
Amit Shah claimed that over 2,000 insurgents have returned to the mainstream after giving up arms.(ANI Photo )
assam assembly election

'For Rahul Gandhi, visiting Assam is nothing more than a picnic': Amit Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • Talking about the developments, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done in Assam, Shah said," The Udalgiri Railway station has been modernised and 39,000 women have received free gas cylinders."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress has created a rift between Assamese and Bengalis, plains and hills and Upper and Lower Assam, while the "BJP has taken all smaller communities together and bonded them through development," Shah claimed.(ANI Photo)
The Congress has created a rift between Assamese and Bengalis, plains and hills and Upper and Lower Assam, while the "BJP has taken all smaller communities together and bonded them through development," Shah claimed.(ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

BJP ensured peace and development in Assam: Amit Shah

PTI, Jonai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:57 PM IST
He also accused the Congress of a policy of divide and rule, while stating that BJP's policy is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)
BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)
assam assembly election

BJP leader calls CAA 'ideological commitment of BJP' in Assam

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:42 AM IST
  • Many indigenous groups in Assam and other northeastern states fear that CAA would lead to an influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, which in turn could hurt indigenous communities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Selling dreams to the poor, telling lies, making them fight among themselves and ruling over them – this has been the Congress’ old formula to stay in power,”: said Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)
“Selling dreams to the poor, telling lies, making them fight among themselves and ruling over them – this has been the Congress’ old formula to stay in power,”: said Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)
assam assembly election

Negligence, graft ‘doubled’ under Cong in Assam: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, Guwahati/kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:44 AM IST
  • PM Modi was referring to the five “guarantees” announced by the Congress, as part of its election manifesto.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Gandhi, who visited a tea garden in the state on March 2, asked the Prime Minister if he had visited any (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi, who visited a tea garden in the state on March 2, asked the Prime Minister if he had visited any (PTI Photo)(PTI)
assam assembly election

A tweet upsets PM more than Assam floods, tea workers’ plight: Priyanka Gandhi

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:03 AM IST
  • The Congress leader was referring to Modi’s recent speech in Chabua where he talked about the ‘toolkit’ that was allegedly used to destroy the reputation of Assam tea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Assam Congress leader Sushmita Dev said if voted to power, the party would give Rs.2,000 each to housewives as mark of respect for the services to their families and society. (ANI Photo)
Senior Assam Congress leader Sushmita Dev said if voted to power, the party would give Rs.2,000 each to housewives as mark of respect for the services to their families and society. (ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

Assembly elections: Fewer women candidates, but poll sops galore

By Chetan Chauhan, Divya Chandrababu, Ramesh Babu, New Delhi/ Chennai/ Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:10 AM IST
  • While one party has promised a direct transfer of up to Rs.2,000 per month, another is offering loan to women to set up smart kitchens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress promised in its manifesto (CHECK) that it would increase daily wages to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>365 if it comes to power. (ANI Photo)
The Congress promised in its manifesto (CHECK) that it would increase daily wages to 365 if it comes to power. (ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

Amid parties’ bid to woo tea-tribes, a legal battle

By Utpal Parashar, Dibrugarh
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:51 AM IST
  • Tea-tribes, as they are called in Assam are a community of workers or families of former workers in tea-gardens spread across most districts of Upper Assam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2016, the BJP formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule.
In 2016, the BJP formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule.
assam assembly election

BJP president JP Nadda to hold 3 rallies in Assam on Monday

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held an election rally in Golaghat and said that 'doosri baar, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) sarkar' has been decided in Assam adding that Assam will witness a 'double engine' National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the second time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public rally ahead of the Assam assembly polls in Khumtai. (PTI PHOTO.)
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public rally ahead of the Assam assembly polls in Khumtai. (PTI PHOTO.)
assam assembly election

Where was PM when Assam was rocked by floods, anti-CAA protests, asks Priyanka

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Vadra was referring to Modi’s speech at Chabua where he talked about the ‘toolkit’ used to destroy the reputation of Assam tea. The toolkit, on farmers’ protests in India, first shared on social media by Greta Thunberg last month was shared on Twitter by 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on way to file his nomination papers from the Majuli seat on March 9. (Sarbananda Sonowal/Twitter)
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on way to file his nomination papers from the Majuli seat on March 9. (Sarbananda Sonowal/Twitter)
assam assembly election

No competition for Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal in Majuli, but voters want more

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:32 PM IST
It’s evening as a crowd gathers near a van with a large LED screen mounted at the back at the traffic intersection leading to Kamalabari Satra in Assam’s Majuli
READ FULL STORY
Close
The collective wealth of the minister's family of four, which includes his two children, is currently worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.27 crore, up from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.38 crore five years ago.
The collective wealth of the minister's family of four, which includes his two children, is currently worth 17.27 crore, up from 6.38 crore five years ago.
assam assembly election

Himanta Sarma owns assets worth 1.7cr; family income up by 10cr in 5 yrs

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:21 PM IST
The minister is contesting from Jalukbari constituency for the fifth consecutive term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress leader stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over some photographs shared on social media.
The Congress leader stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over some photographs shared on social media.
assam assembly election

BJP govt did not fulfill its promises in Assam, alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

ANI, Jorhat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST
While addressing a public rally in Assam's Jorhat, the Congress leader said, "BJP did not fulfil its promise to give twenty-five lakh jobs, they didn't implement Assam accord clause 6 to protect the culture of Assam."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Bokakhat, Assam.(Screengrab)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Bokakhat, Assam.(Screengrab)
india news

Congress does politics over tea, BJP takes care of tea garden workers: PM

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Under the NDA government, the wildlife of the state has been taken care of, which the previous government failed, PM Modi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi releases party's manifesto for the upcoming Assam assembly polls. (PTI)
File photo: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi releases party's manifesto for the upcoming Assam assembly polls. (PTI)
assam assembly election

Cong promises 500k jobs, repeal of CAA

By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Hindustan Times, Silchar
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi said that, “This is a manifesto that has the voice of Assam”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presented an Assamese Japi by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal during a public rally in Tinsukia on Saturday.( PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presented an Assamese Japi by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal during a public rally in Tinsukia on Saturday.( PTI)
assam assembly election

PM Modi ups the ante, hits out at opponents in Bengal, Assam

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Hindustan Times, Kolkata/ Silchar
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:20 AM IST
PM accuses Mamata of leading a corrupt govt in Bengal; says Cong supporting forces trying to finish Assam tea industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP