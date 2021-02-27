Assam Assembly polls: Bodoland Peoples' Front joins Congress-led coalition
Ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) on Saturday announced to join the Congress-led coalition 'Mahajath' after breaking away with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led alliance.
"To work for Peace, Unity, and Development and to bring a stable government, free from corruption in Assam, the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) has decided to join hands with the MAHAJATH," BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary said in a statement on Facebook.
"BPF shall no longer maintain friendship or alliance with BJP. In the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections, BPF shall work hand to hand with the MAHAJATH," Mohilary added.
BPF will now be a part of the Mahajath which comprises of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation, and the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM).
In Assam, Assembly elections on 126 seats shall be held in three phases from March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.
In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule. BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. BJP bagged 60 seats, AGP 14 and BPF 12 seats.
Congress, which ran the state for three straight terms under the leadership of Tarun Gogoi, could manage to win only 26 seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC stops transfer of IPS, APS officers ordered by Assam govt ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will contest Assam polls in alliance with like-minded parties': Tejashwi Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will probe charges against Sonowal, Himanta if we form govt: Congress' Baghel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam assembly elections: Local parties may play spoilsport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With new regional parties in the fray, Assam looks at three-cornered contest
- Election to 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of polling would be on March 27 for 47 seats, second on April 1 for 39 seats, and third on April 6 for 40 seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC announces schedule for Assam assembly elections: Polling on Mar 27, Apr 1, 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only BJP-led coalition can ensure illegal immigrant-free Assam: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Congress can never form government in Assam': Amit Shah explains why
- He also said that it was the BJP-led government, which ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rallies, religious event part of Amit Shah’s visit to poll-bound Assam today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi to launch several projects on third visit to poll-bound Assam in a month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Assam hikes tea workers’ wage to ₹217 per day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Assam, BJP and ally AGP likely to leave own seats for other to retain power
- The plan to leave occupied seats for the alliance partner was reportedly devised at the meeting held recently. While the number of such seats has not been finalized yet, sources in both parties said it could be anywhere between 5 to 10 seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Assam visit, Jaishankar visits Kamakhya temple, JICA-funded water project
- After concluding his visit to the famous temple, Jaishankar undertook a visit to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded water supply project in Guwahati with the Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, to review its progress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will never implement CAA, says Rahul Gandhi as he kicks off Assam poll campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress campaign for Assam polls today
- Gandhi will start his campaign from Shiv Sagar by addressing a rally there. This will be the Wayanad MP’s first visit to the poll-bound state in 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox