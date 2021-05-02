IND USA
Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Assam Poll Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Early trends show Cong leading in 2 seats
Officials wait for their turn to undergo Covid-19 test ahead of the counting of votes.
Officials wait for their turn to undergo Covid-19 test ahead of the counting of votes. (PTI Photo)
Live

Assam Poll Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Early trends show Cong leading in 2 seats

Assam to find out who will lead the charge for the next 5 years as counting of votes to begin shortly.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:47 AM IST

The counting of votes will begin in Assam on Sunday morning along with 3 other states and 1 Union Territory. The Election Commission (EC) made elaborate arrangements in Assam ahead of the counting which is taking place amid a huge surge of Covid-19 cases in the country.


The election body arranged a three-level security apparatus 331 counting halls. The EC has also asked officials to ensure the Covid-19 preventative measures are strictly followed. Frequent sanitisation of the counting venues and wearing of masks is mandatory during the counting process. The counting halls will have 7 tables this time compared to 14 earlier due to social distancing protocols.


The state voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. An average of 82.04% was recorded in the three phases across 126 assembly constituencies. The main contest was led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-led Mahajot, which comprises of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF). The BJP-led alliance includes Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).


Several exit polls predicted that the BJP will remain in power. The party will look forward to continuing its winning run. The BJP in 2016 ousted the Congress government which was in power for 15 years and won 86 out of 126 seats. Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda last week expressed confidence in his party’s performance and said that they are confident of returning to power. The party has also claimed that the election was won in the first two phases itself.

Congress-led Mahajoth, which has made significant efforts to woo voters, remain hopeful that the people will vote for the alliance based on the promises made regarding generating employment and increasing incomes.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 02, 2021 08:46 AM IST

    Early trends show Congress-led alliance leading in 2 seats

    Trends at 8:45 show that Congress-led Mahajoth is leading in 2 seats. BJP leading in 1.

  • MAY 02, 2021 08:22 AM IST

    Postal vote counting begins in Assam

    Assam has begun counting of postal ballots.

  • MAY 02, 2021 08:05 AM IST

    Counting of votes begins in Assam

    Counting of votes begin in Assam and four other states and Puducherry.

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:48 AM IST

    BJP buoyed by exit poll predictions

    The Bharatiya Janata Party is enthused by the results of the exit polls which have predicted a sweep for the saffron party in the northeastern state. Read more here.

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:39 AM IST

    Dibrugarh's 2 venues get set for counting

    Counting of votes for the Assam elections will be held at Dibrugarh Govt Boys Higher Secondary School and Deputy Commissioner's Office. Visuals shared by ANI show polling officials' temperature being checked ahead of the counting.

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:34 AM IST

    Reserved EVM at Hailakandi polling centre causes concern

    One reserved unused Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was found on Saturday evening Assam's Hailakandi. The EVM created a stir among the officials as well as contesting candidates, but upon inspection it was found the that the unused EVM was unused and found its way inadvertently to the counting venue. It was a reserved one and there were no votes polled therein, District Election Officer Megh Nidhi Dahal told news agency ANI.

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:27 AM IST

    Accredited journalists covering the Assam counting to be exempted from home quarantine

    The Assam government exempted accredited journalists arriving from outside the state from home quarantine. Leaders of recognised political parties will also be exempted from home quarantine.

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:20 AM IST

    Ahead of the counting of the Assam Assembly Polls, Kokrajhar sees sporadic violence

    Miscreants indiscriminately fired at an office of the youth wing of the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) in Assam's Kokrajhar. The party is a part of the BJP-led NDA. The incident occurred earlier this week in the late hours of Thursday. No casualties were reported.

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:16 AM IST

    Polling officials get ready for counting of votes at a polling centre in Guwahati

    News agency ANI shared visuals of of a counting centre at MDTC Guwahati. Officials are seen keeping a close watch and checking the temperature of officials who will be involved in the counting process.

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:09 AM IST

    Poll workers sanitise a counting venue in Assam's Nagaon

    Workers spray disinfectant to sanitize inside the campus of a counting hall in Nagaon district. (ANI Photo)
    Workers spray disinfectant to sanitize inside the campus of a counting hall in Nagaon district. (ANI Photo)

    The Election Commission has asked polling officials to strictly adhere to Covid-19 preventative measures during the counting of the votes.

assam assembly election 2021 sarbananda sonowal himanta biswa sarma ripun bora amit shah aiudf badruddin ajmal congress general secretary priyanka gandhi rahul gandhi bodoland hojai guwahati
BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election campaign rally in Nagaon district of Assam on March 22. (File photo)
BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election campaign rally in Nagaon district of Assam on March 22. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Enthused by exit polls, BJP says will win nearly 85 seats in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 04:59 PM IST
BJP Assam president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said party’s findings are based on what workers have calculated and there could be some difference in the actual outcome
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is projected by exit polls to win a second term, during an election campaign rally (ANI)
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is projected by exit polls to win a second term, during an election campaign rally (ANI)
assam assembly election

Exit polls project 2nd term for BJP in Assam; Cong says it isn’t the true picture

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Most exit polls on the assembly polls in Assam, which concluded last month, have projected another term for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Police case registered over call for social boycott of BJP supporters in Assam

By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
UPDATED ON APR 29, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Unnamed people in Cachar district booked for seeking a social boycott of two men for defying their calls against working for the BJP during repolling in the Sonai assembly constituency on April 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling station, during the third and final phase of Assam assembly elections 2021, at Kokrajhar earlier this week. (PTI PHOTO.)
Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling station, during the third and final phase of Assam assembly elections 2021, at Kokrajhar earlier this week. (PTI PHOTO.)
assam assembly election

In Assam, 1 more Congress ally moves candidates out of state

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The BJP has dubbed the move by Congress allies as drama and expressed confidence that the party along with its allies, Asom Gana Parishad and UPPL, would return to power with resounding majority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All three constituencies went to the polls in the second phase of the Assam assembly elections on April 1, which saw a turnout of 80.96 per cent. (ANI Photo)
All three constituencies went to the polls in the second phase of the Assam assembly elections on April 1, which saw a turnout of 80.96 per cent. (ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

Election Commission announces re-election in 4 polling booths in Assam

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • “Election Commission of India announces re-polling on 20th April at 4 polling stations in Ratabari, Sonai and Haflong, Assembly constituencies in Assam,” notified ECI on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF is part of the Congress-led alliance known as Mahajot.(File photo)
The Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF is part of the Congress-led alliance known as Mahajot.(File photo)
assam assembly election

Assam polls: 18 leaders of Cong’s ally flown to Jaipur over horse-trading fears

By Utpal Parashar and Sachin Saini, Hindustan Times, Guwahati/jaipur
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 07:09 AM IST
The leaders have been kept in the same hotel in the Rajasthan capital where chief minister Ashok Gehlot camped with his party MLAs during a rebellion by then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot in July 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIUDF presiden Badruddin Ajmal addresses a party rally at Sarukhetri in Barpeta district, Assam. (File photo)
AIUDF presiden Badruddin Ajmal addresses a party rally at Sarukhetri in Barpeta district, Assam. (File photo)
assam assembly election

AIUDF fears poaching by BJP, flies 18 candidates to Rajasthan

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Political parties in Assam have started keeping their candidates under check over fears of possible poaching as they expect a tighter contest. AIUDF is part of the Congress-led alliance in Assam that hopes to wrest power from the BJP
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ripun Bora,president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, addresses a press conference over state assembly election 2021, at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, on Wednesday, April 7. (PTI)
Ripun Bora,president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, addresses a press conference over state assembly election 2021, at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, on Wednesday, April 7. (PTI)
assam assembly election

From no contest to likely winners, how Congress turned around its Assam campaign

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 07:03 AM IST
When the campaign to form the next government in Dispur started three months ago, the contest seemed heavily in favour of the BJP and the Congress was almost in disarray. But that changed because of careful planning and an efficient campaign
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress workers outside the strong room at Silchar in Cachar district of Assam. (Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/HT PHOTO.)
Congress workers outside the strong room at Silchar in Cachar district of Assam. (Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/HT PHOTO.)
assam assembly election

Miffed with handling of EVMs, Assam Congress wants CCTV links to strong rooms

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 06:31 PM IST
On March 28, a day after conclusion of the first phase of polls, Congress had written to the EC seeking permission to install CCTV cameras in the space allotted to candidates of the party in front of the strong rooms so that they could keep tabs on the EVMs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (LSTV/ANI Photo)
Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (LSTV/ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

BJP to retain Assam, high voting signals pro-incumbency: Jitendra Singh

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 10:43 PM IST
With the conclusion of the third and final phase of polling on Tuesday for the Assam Assembly election, the BJP's victory is sealed for definite, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bodo tribal women show their fingers marked with indeligible ink, after casting their votes at a polling station during the 3rd phase of the Assembly election, at Bogalimari in Baksa district. (PTI)
Bodo tribal women show their fingers marked with indeligible ink, after casting their votes at a polling station during the 3rd phase of the Assembly election, at Bogalimari in Baksa district. (PTI)
assam assembly election

Assam records 84.96% turnout in Phase 3 of polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/ Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 03:23 PM IST
  • Sidli, Palasbari, Hajo and Jalukbari constituencies also recorded well high voter turnout during Phase 3 of the Assam assembly polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An official makes preparations at a polling station on the eve of third phase of assembly election in Guahati, Assam. (AP)
An official makes preparations at a polling station on the eve of third phase of assembly election in Guahati, Assam. (AP)
assam assembly election

Assam: Voting for final phase of polls begins; high voter turnout expected

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 08:39 AM IST
A total of 337 candidates (including 25 women) are contesting from 40 of the 126 seats in the state in the third phase. Over 7.9 million voters will cast their vote in 11,401 polling stations
READ FULL STORY
Close
A polling official casts a postal vote for the Assam Assembly elections at a polling station, in Guwahati on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A polling official casts a postal vote for the Assam Assembly elections at a polling station, in Guwahati on Monday. (ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

Assam: Alliances, independents set to make 3rd phase the most closely contested

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 06:02 AM IST
  • The Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), with which the former has allied with, won 50% or more of the ACs in this phase in the 2009 (LS) and 2011 elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the second incident of poll irregularity reported in Assam during this assembly election.(AP)
This is the second incident of poll irregularity reported in Assam during this assembly election.(AP)
assam assembly election

181 votes cast in polling station with 90 voters; 5 officials suspended

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 12:44 AM IST
The incident occurred at a polling station at Khothlir LP School in the Halflong seat of Dima Hasao district, which went to polls in the second phase on April 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanta Biswa Sarma (4th from left) and BJP Assam chief Ranjeet Dass (3rd from right) will test their electoral fate in the third and final phase of the electoral polls. (PTI Photo)
Himanta Biswa Sarma (4th from left) and BJP Assam chief Ranjeet Dass (3rd from right) will test their electoral fate in the third and final phase of the electoral polls. (PTI Photo)
assam assembly election

Assam set for final phase of polls on Tuesday in 40 assembly seats

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • Eyes will be on Jalukbari and Patacharkuchi where BJP stalwarts Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ranjeet Dass will be contesting in the third and final phase of Assam polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
