Assam Poll Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Early trends show Cong leading in 2 seats
The counting of votes will begin in Assam on Sunday morning along with 3 other states and 1 Union Territory. The Election Commission (EC) made elaborate arrangements in Assam ahead of the counting which is taking place amid a huge surge of Covid-19 cases in the country.
The election body arranged a three-level security apparatus 331 counting halls. The EC has also asked officials to ensure the Covid-19 preventative measures are strictly followed. Frequent sanitisation of the counting venues and wearing of masks is mandatory during the counting process. The counting halls will have 7 tables this time compared to 14 earlier due to social distancing protocols.
The state voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. An average of 82.04% was recorded in the three phases across 126 assembly constituencies. The main contest was led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-led Mahajot, which comprises of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF). The BJP-led alliance includes Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).
Several exit polls predicted that the BJP will remain in power. The party will look forward to continuing its winning run. The BJP in 2016 ousted the Congress government which was in power for 15 years and won 86 out of 126 seats. Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda last week expressed confidence in his party’s performance and said that they are confident of returning to power. The party has also claimed that the election was won in the first two phases itself.
Congress-led Mahajoth, which has made significant efforts to woo voters, remain hopeful that the people will vote for the alliance based on the promises made regarding generating employment and increasing incomes.
MAY 02, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Early trends show Congress-led alliance leading in 2 seats
Trends at 8:45 show that Congress-led Mahajoth is leading in 2 seats. BJP leading in 1.
MAY 02, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Postal vote counting begins in Assam
Assam has begun counting of postal ballots.
MAY 02, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Counting of votes begins in Assam
Counting of votes begin in Assam and four other states and Puducherry.
MAY 02, 2021 07:48 AM IST
BJP buoyed by exit poll predictions
The Bharatiya Janata Party is enthused by the results of the exit polls which have predicted a sweep for the saffron party in the northeastern state. Read more here.
MAY 02, 2021 07:39 AM IST
Dibrugarh's 2 venues get set for counting
Counting of votes for the Assam elections will be held at Dibrugarh Govt Boys Higher Secondary School and Deputy Commissioner's Office. Visuals shared by ANI show polling officials' temperature being checked ahead of the counting.
MAY 02, 2021 07:34 AM IST
Reserved EVM at Hailakandi polling centre causes concern
One reserved unused Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was found on Saturday evening Assam's Hailakandi. The EVM created a stir among the officials as well as contesting candidates, but upon inspection it was found the that the unused EVM was unused and found its way inadvertently to the counting venue. It was a reserved one and there were no votes polled therein, District Election Officer Megh Nidhi Dahal told news agency ANI.
MAY 02, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Accredited journalists covering the Assam counting to be exempted from home quarantine
The Assam government exempted accredited journalists arriving from outside the state from home quarantine. Leaders of recognised political parties will also be exempted from home quarantine.
MAY 02, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Ahead of the counting of the Assam Assembly Polls, Kokrajhar sees sporadic violence
Miscreants indiscriminately fired at an office of the youth wing of the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) in Assam's Kokrajhar. The party is a part of the BJP-led NDA. The incident occurred earlier this week in the late hours of Thursday. No casualties were reported.
MAY 02, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Polling officials get ready for counting of votes at a polling centre in Guwahati
News agency ANI shared visuals of of a counting centre at MDTC Guwahati. Officials are seen keeping a close watch and checking the temperature of officials who will be involved in the counting process.
MAY 02, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Poll workers sanitise a counting venue in Assam's Nagaon
The Election Commission has asked polling officials to strictly adhere to Covid-19 preventative measures during the counting of the votes.
