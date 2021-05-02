Assam Poll Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Early trends show Cong leading in 2 seats

The counting of votes will begin in Assam on Sunday morning along with 3 other states and 1 Union Territory. The Election Commission (EC) made elaborate arrangements in Assam ahead of the counting which is taking place amid a huge surge of Covid-19 cases in the country.





The election body arranged a three-level security apparatus 331 counting halls. The EC has also asked officials to ensure the Covid-19 preventative measures are strictly followed. Frequent sanitisation of the counting venues and wearing of masks is mandatory during the counting process. The counting halls will have 7 tables this time compared to 14 earlier due to social distancing protocols.





The state voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. An average of 82.04% was recorded in the three phases across 126 assembly constituencies. The main contest was led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-led Mahajot, which comprises of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF). The BJP-led alliance includes Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).





Several exit polls predicted that the BJP will remain in power. The party will look forward to continuing its winning run. The BJP in 2016 ousted the Congress government which was in power for 15 years and won 86 out of 126 seats. Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda last week expressed confidence in his party’s performance and said that they are confident of returning to power. The party has also claimed that the election was won in the first two phases itself.

Congress-led Mahajoth, which has made significant efforts to woo voters, remain hopeful that the people will vote for the alliance based on the promises made regarding generating employment and increasing incomes.