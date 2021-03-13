IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Cash, liquor, contraband worth over 31 crore seized in poll-bound Assam
Agencies including police, excise, income tax, revenue intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau and other flying squads and surveillance teams have been keeping tabs on movement of cash, liquor, drugs in Assam since the announcement of poll dates. (REUTERS PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
Agencies including police, excise, income tax, revenue intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau and other flying squads and surveillance teams have been keeping tabs on movement of cash, liquor, drugs in Assam since the announcement of poll dates. (REUTERS PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
assam assembly election

Cash, liquor, contraband worth over 31 crore seized in poll-bound Assam

  • Election in Assam will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Friday was the last date of filing of nominations for the second phase. Notification for the third phase was also issued on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST

Authorities in poll-bound Assam have seized cash, liquor and contraband valued at 31.81 crore in the past two weeks in violation of the election code of conduct.

Since announcement of polls on February 26, various agencies including police, excise, income tax, revenue intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau and other flying squads and surveillance teams have been keeping tabs on movement of cash, liquor, drugs etc.

As per Election Commission guidelines, members of the public should carry valid documents while carrying cash of over 50,000 and gifts and articles valued over 10,000 while the election process is on.

Till date, cash worth 8.80 crore and liquor worth 7.68 crore have been confiscated across the state. Narcotic drugs valued at 10.18 crore and foreign cigarettes, poppy seeds and contraband tablets worth 3.69 crore have also been seized.

Election in Assam will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Friday was the last date of filing of nominations for the second phase. Notification for the third phase was also issued on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam assembly election 2021
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Agencies including police, excise, income tax, revenue intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau and other flying squads and surveillance teams have been keeping tabs on movement of cash, liquor, drugs in Assam since the announcement of poll dates. (REUTERS PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
Agencies including police, excise, income tax, revenue intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau and other flying squads and surveillance teams have been keeping tabs on movement of cash, liquor, drugs in Assam since the announcement of poll dates. (REUTERS PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
assam assembly election

Cash, liquor, contraband worth over 31 crore seized in poll-bound Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
  • Election in Assam will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Friday was the last date of filing of nominations for the second phase. Notification for the third phase was also issued on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier Akhil Gogoi had filed his nomination papers for both the Sivasagar and Mariani seats from the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where he is admitted at present. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
Earlier Akhil Gogoi had filed his nomination papers for both the Sivasagar and Mariani seats from the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where he is admitted at present. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
assam assembly election

Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi seeks donations to contest Assam assembly polls

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • In a letter addressed to voters in Sivasagar and rest of Assam, Gogoi, who is under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, said that he wants to be the voice of the people in the Assam assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam BJP chief, Sarbananda Sonowal Assam (3rd L) and Bijoya Chakraborty (C), MP, with newly joined party members in Guwahati (PTI photo)
Assam BJP chief, Sarbananda Sonowal Assam (3rd L) and Bijoya Chakraborty (C), MP, with newly joined party members in Guwahati (PTI photo)
assam assembly election

In Assam, 1 BJP MLA comes back to fold, another to contest as Independent

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Shiladiyta Dev, the vocal and controversial legislator from Hojai, who had resigned from the party after being denied a ticket, decided not to contest as an Independent after a meeting with BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo)
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Congress banking on guarantees, alliance, unity to return to power in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:01 PM IST
The Congress’s strength in the assembly has since 2016 been reduced to 19. Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi’s death in November due to post-Covid-19 complications was another major setback to the party along with the defection of two of its legislators to join the BJP
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah in Nagaon district of Assam. (File photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah in Nagaon district of Assam. (File photo)
assam assembly election

In Assam, a political battle over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The focus has shifted back to the CAA, and how the controversial legislation, which enables expedited citizenship to religious minorities from Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, will affect voting patterns
READ FULL STORY
Close
The development came after senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Silchar on Tuesday evening and met the party leaders of Barak Valley. (HT PHOTO).
The development came after senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Silchar on Tuesday evening and met the party leaders of Barak Valley. (HT PHOTO).
assam assembly election

Assam BJP’s bid to convince rebels in Barak Valley fails, senior leader quits

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:14 AM IST
  • The decision came after the party denied him a candidature in this year's assembly election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Sunday, the party had issued the second list of three candidates for the Titabor, Dhakuakhana and Naoboicha assembly constituencies.
On Sunday, the party had issued the second list of three candidates for the Titabor, Dhakuakhana and Naoboicha assembly constituencies.
assam assembly election

Congress announces list of 26 candidates for phase-2 of Assam polls. Check here

Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Polls to elect 126 MLAs to the 15th legislative assembly will take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
assam assembly election

Over 173 candidates file nomination for first phase of assembly polls in Assam

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 05:44 AM IST
The last date of submission of nominations for the first phase was Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first phase of voting for the three-phased elections to the decentralised tiers of local bodies at the village, block and district levels in Kerala will be conducted by the Kerala State Election Commission on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)
The first phase of voting for the three-phased elections to the decentralised tiers of local bodies at the village, block and district levels in Kerala will be conducted by the Kerala State Election Commission on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)
assam assembly election

Assam polls: 125 all-women polling booths in Kamrup metropolitan

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:16 PM IST
  • This initiative towards gender equality is an attempt to boost the participation of women in the electoral process, an election official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the total 126 seats in Assam Assembly, elections to 47 will be held on March 27, while 39 will go to polls on April 1. (ANI file photo)
Of the total 126 seats in Assam Assembly, elections to 47 will be held on March 27, while 39 will go to polls on April 1. (ANI file photo)
assam assembly election

Assam assembly elections: 18 crore worth items caught so far, breaks records

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:55 PM IST
The highest amount of seizures worth over 5.72 crore took place during the 24 hours, starting 9 am on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamrup: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addresses an election rally, at Sontoli village in Kamrup district, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_17_2021_000170B)(PTI)
Kamrup: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addresses an election rally, at Sontoli village in Kamrup district, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_17_2021_000170B)(PTI)
assam assembly election

Will probe charges against Sonowal, Himanta if we form govt: Congress' Baghel

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:20 PM IST
"Obviously we will investigate the charges. Actions will be taken as per Constitution and the law," Baghel told PTI in an interview when asked if corruption allegations against the incumbent will be probed if the 'Grand Alliance' comes to power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Besides the Congress and the AGM, the other members of the alliance are the AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML). Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. (Representative Image)(AP File Photo)
Besides the Congress and the AGM, the other members of the alliance are the AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML). Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. (Representative Image)(AP File Photo)
assam assembly election

Cong moving at slow pace over several issues of Grand Alliance in Assam: AGM

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP and AGM president Ajit Bhuyan made public the names of Lachit Bordoloi from Batadroba and Pranab Doley from Bokakhat at a press conference here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After parting ways two months ago in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) sealed a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) late on Tuesday night to contest the Lok Sabha election 2019.(Bloomberg)
After parting ways two months ago in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) sealed a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) late on Tuesday night to contest the Lok Sabha election 2019.(Bloomberg)
assam assembly election

Assam polls: Ex-CM Prafulla Mahanta's seat given to BJP

PTI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:48 PM IST
  • Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, an MLA since 1985, won the Barhampur constituency in Nagaon district for six consecutive terms since 1991.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man waves a Congress flag at a rally in Gujarat.(AP File Photo)
A man waves a Congress flag at a rally in Gujarat.(AP File Photo)
assam assembly election

Assam polls: Half of 40 candidates in Congress first list fresh faces

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:51 PM IST
The grand old party late on Saturday night released the first list of 40 candidates for the 47 constituencies that are going to polls in the first phase on March 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. (Representative Image)(Nitin Kanotra/HT PHOTO)
Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. (Representative Image)(Nitin Kanotra/HT PHOTO)
assam assembly election

Assam polls: Sivasagar district to have 18 all-women polling stations

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:49 AM IST
The Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Sivasagar through an order issued on Saturday has selected six all women polling stations each for three Assembly constituencies Amguri, Thowra and Sivasagar - going to the polls during the first phase of the election on March 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP