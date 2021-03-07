Cong moving at slow pace over several issues of Grand Alliance in Assam: AGM

The Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), a constituent of the opposition 'Grand Alliance' in Assam, on Sunday expressed unhappiness over the "slow pace" at which the Congress is moving on several issues of the combine.

The AGM also announced the names of two candidates for constituencies going to polls in the first phase on March 27.

Rajya Sabha MP and AGM president Ajit Bhuyan made public the names of Lachit Bordoloi from Batadroba and Pranab Doley from Bokakhat at a press conference here.

Bhuyan said though there are certain issues within the alliance, but "we are going to work towards strengthening it and there is no question of leaving" as our sole objective is to prevent the BJP from forming government in the state.

"The AGM had asked for four to five seats in the first phase but due to various reasons, the Congress said it had problems, and finally we asked for the Batadroba and Bokakhat constituencies," he said.

The Congress, however, went ahead and gave the Batadroba constituency to a relatively unknown candidate, but "we have decided to go for a friendly contest" with human rights activist and former AGP leader Lachit Bordoloi to fight the polls from there.

The Congress has not announced a candidate for Bokakhat.

"It is unfortunate that the Congress as the senior partner is moving at a slow pace on several issues not addressed like the setting up of a coordination committee of the alliance to iron out differences, and also issuing the common minimum programme," Bhuyan said.

"The candidates have to go to the people with their promises and agenda, therefore we have decided to release our list of programmes independently today," he said.

The journalist-turned-politician also said the developments should not be misconstrued as adversely affecting the alliance.

"Many more political organisations from different communities have expressed their desire to be a part of the 'Mahajoth', and we hope that it continues to grow and is successful in defeating the ruling BJP-led alliance in the state," Bhuyan said.

He also announced that the party's working president Manjit Mahanta will contest from the Dispur constituency, which goes to polls in the third phase, while possibilities of fielding candidates in more seats in the second and third phases are being explored.

Besides the Congress and the AGM, the other members of the alliance are the AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML). Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.