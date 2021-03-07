IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Cong moving at slow pace over several issues of Grand Alliance in Assam: AGM
Besides the Congress and the AGM, the other members of the alliance are the AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML). Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. (Representative Image)(AP File Photo)
Besides the Congress and the AGM, the other members of the alliance are the AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML). Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. (Representative Image)(AP File Photo)
assam assembly election

Cong moving at slow pace over several issues of Grand Alliance in Assam: AGM

Rajya Sabha MP and AGM president Ajit Bhuyan made public the names of Lachit Bordoloi from Batadroba and Pranab Doley from Bokakhat at a press conference here.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:05 PM IST

The Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), a constituent of the opposition 'Grand Alliance' in Assam, on Sunday expressed unhappiness over the "slow pace" at which the Congress is moving on several issues of the combine.

The AGM also announced the names of two candidates for constituencies going to polls in the first phase on March 27.

Rajya Sabha MP and AGM president Ajit Bhuyan made public the names of Lachit Bordoloi from Batadroba and Pranab Doley from Bokakhat at a press conference here.

Bhuyan said though there are certain issues within the alliance, but "we are going to work towards strengthening it and there is no question of leaving" as our sole objective is to prevent the BJP from forming government in the state.

"The AGM had asked for four to five seats in the first phase but due to various reasons, the Congress said it had problems, and finally we asked for the Batadroba and Bokakhat constituencies," he said.

The Congress, however, went ahead and gave the Batadroba constituency to a relatively unknown candidate, but "we have decided to go for a friendly contest" with human rights activist and former AGP leader Lachit Bordoloi to fight the polls from there.

The Congress has not announced a candidate for Bokakhat.

"It is unfortunate that the Congress as the senior partner is moving at a slow pace on several issues not addressed like the setting up of a coordination committee of the alliance to iron out differences, and also issuing the common minimum programme," Bhuyan said.

"The candidates have to go to the people with their promises and agenda, therefore we have decided to release our list of programmes independently today," he said.

The journalist-turned-politician also said the developments should not be misconstrued as adversely affecting the alliance.

"Many more political organisations from different communities have expressed their desire to be a part of the 'Mahajoth', and we hope that it continues to grow and is successful in defeating the ruling BJP-led alliance in the state," Bhuyan said.

He also announced that the party's working president Manjit Mahanta will contest from the Dispur constituency, which goes to polls in the third phase, while possibilities of fielding candidates in more seats in the second and third phases are being explored.

Besides the Congress and the AGM, the other members of the alliance are the AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML). Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam assembly election 2021 congress
Close
After parting ways two months ago in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) sealed a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) late on Tuesday night to contest the Lok Sabha election 2019.(Bloomberg)
After parting ways two months ago in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) sealed a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) late on Tuesday night to contest the Lok Sabha election 2019.(Bloomberg)
assam assembly election

Assam polls: Ex-CM Prafulla Mahanta's seat given to BJP

PTI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:48 PM IST
  • Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, an MLA since 1985, won the Barhampur constituency in Nagaon district for six consecutive terms since 1991.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man waves a Congress flag at a rally in Gujarat.(AP File Photo)
A man waves a Congress flag at a rally in Gujarat.(AP File Photo)
assam assembly election

Assam polls: Half of 40 candidates in Congress first list fresh faces

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:51 PM IST
The grand old party late on Saturday night released the first list of 40 candidates for the 47 constituencies that are going to polls in the first phase on March 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. (Representative Image)(Nitin Kanotra/HT PHOTO)
Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. (Representative Image)(Nitin Kanotra/HT PHOTO)
assam assembly election

Assam polls: Sivasagar district to have 18 all-women polling stations

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:49 AM IST
The Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Sivasagar through an order issued on Saturday has selected six all women polling stations each for three Assembly constituencies Amguri, Thowra and Sivasagar - going to the polls during the first phase of the election on March 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhil Gogoi has been under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Assam that claimed five lives. At present, he is admitted at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital. (PTI PHOTO).
Akhil Gogoi has been under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Assam that claimed five lives. At present, he is admitted at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital. (PTI PHOTO).
assam assembly election

Jailed chief of Assam’s Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, to contest from Sibasagar

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:02 PM IST
  • The party, which has a pre-poll tie-up with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), another new party, announced its first list of 18 candidates for the first two phases of polling, on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Party leaders and members of the screening committee are expected to have a video conference with the Congress high command on Saturday to sort out the differences soon. (TWITTER/@ripunbora).
Party leaders and members of the screening committee are expected to have a video conference with the Congress high command on Saturday to sort out the differences soon. (TWITTER/@ripunbora).
assam assembly election

Differences among leaders over seats delays Congress list of nominees in Assam

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • Despite several meetings over the past few days, Congress’s screening committee is yet to decide on the list of candidates as some leaders are unhappy with allocation of seats to alliance partners and also with denial of tickets to candidates suggested by them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National general secretary of the BJP Arun Singh released the list in Delhi in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI PHOTO)
National general secretary of the BJP Arun Singh released the list in Delhi in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI PHOTO)
assam assembly election

In BJP’s list of 70 candidates for Assam polls 11 sitting MLAs dropped

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • Voting for the election to the Assam assembly will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Names of the remaining BJP candidates will be announced later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli in Assam assembly elections 2021. (ANI file photo)
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli in Assam assembly elections 2021. (ANI file photo)
assam assembly election

BJP decides on 70 candidates for Assam polls, releases first list. Check here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:25 PM IST
  • The BJP list for Assam polls came a day after the central election committee of the party met on Thursday to finalise its first list of candidates for the five assembly polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah with chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in this file picture seen presenting State Budget in the Assembly, in Guwahati. (PTI)
Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah with chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in this file picture seen presenting State Budget in the Assembly, in Guwahati. (PTI)
assam assembly election

BJP releases list of candidates for Assam, Sonowal seeks reelection from Majuli

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:13 PM IST
  • In Assam assembly polls, CM Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Majuli, Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks re-election from Jalukbari
READ FULL STORY
Close
State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said Congress always makes promises but fails to keep them. (ANI Photo)
State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said Congress always makes promises but fails to keep them. (ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

Tea garden workers will look 5,000 financial aid not poll stunts: Assam BJP

ANI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Dass played down Gandhi by comparing her visit with the benefits women workers are receiving from the BJP-ruled state and central governments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Both the home minister and the Prime Minister will be visiting Assam multiple times for campaigning. It's a very important and largest state in the Northeast." said Jay Panda(PTI)
“Both the home minister and the Prime Minister will be visiting Assam multiple times for campaigning. It's a very important and largest state in the Northeast." said Jay Panda(PTI)
assam assembly election

BJP leader shares party's strategy for Assam polls, slams Congress-AIUDF tie-up

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:14 PM IST
  • Talking about the BJP's strategy for the Assam election, Jay Panda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have planned multiple campaign visits in the poll-bound state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Amit Shah being felicitated with a huge traditional Assamese Japi (hat) by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and others during BJP's public rally, at Kendukuchi in Nalbari district earlier this year. (File photo)
Union minister Amit Shah being felicitated with a huge traditional Assamese Japi (hat) by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and others during BJP's public rally, at Kendukuchi in Nalbari district earlier this year. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Assam assembly elections: BJP likely to contest 92 seats, AGP 26

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Details of the seat-sharing deal were expected to be announced in Delhi later on Friday. United Peoples Party Liberal and Gana Suraksha Party are likely to get seven and one seats as part of the deal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of the Congress legislature party in state assembly Debabrata Saikia said that besides creating 500,000 jobs in 5 years, the party would also create additional 2.5 million jobs in the private sector.
Leader of the Congress legislature party in state assembly Debabrata Saikia said that besides creating 500,000 jobs in 5 years, the party would also create additional 2.5 million jobs in the private sector.
assam assembly election

50% reservation in govt jobs for women if Congress comes to power in Assam

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The announcement was made at the launch of a website by the party for online employment registration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leaders of BJP and its allies at home minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI Photto)
Leaders of BJP and its allies at home minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI Photto)
assam assembly election

BJP holds crucial meeting with allies over seat-sharing in Assam

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:05 PM IST
The meeting comes a day before the central election committee of the BJP meets to finalise the its candidates for the Assembly elections in four states and union territory of Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PK Mahanta. (File photo)
PK Mahanta. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Mahanta’s among five AGP-held seats likely to go to BJP in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Mahanta formed the AGP after signing the 1985 Assam Accord with the Centre for identifying and deporting undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants from the state. He went on to become the chief minister twice and has been winning his Barhampur seat since 1991
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra plucking tea leaves at a tea garden in Assam on Tuesday. (PHOTO: Congress)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra plucking tea leaves at a tea garden in Assam on Tuesday. (PHOTO: Congress)
assam assembly election

‘5 key sops guaranteed,’ says Priyanka Gandhi if Congress wins in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:10 PM IST
  • State Congress president Ripun Bora said the party identified the five guarantees after interactions with voters during the ‘Asom Basaon Ahok’ (Come, Let’s Save Assam) tour across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP