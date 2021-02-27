EC stops transfer of IPS, APS officers ordered by Assam govt ahead of assembly polls
Citing the model code, the Election Commission has stayed the transfer of 12 IPS and six Assam Police Service officers ordered by the Assam government on Friday, the day polls were announced.
An official statement said on Saturday that the Commission has decided to keep the transfer of these police officers in abeyance till further orders.
The poll panel had on Friday announced elections to the assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.
With the announcement, the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct came into force with immediate effect, which include "total ban" on the transfers/postings of all officers connected with conduct of elections, the Commission noted.
"It has come to the notice of Commission that the government of Assam has, on February 26 2021, ordered the transfer of 12 IPS and 6 APS officers. The Commission has, therefore, decided to keep the transfer/posting of these police officers in abeyance till further orders," the statement said.
- Election to 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of polling would be on March 27 for 47 seats, second on April 1 for 39 seats, and third on April 6 for 40 seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
- He also said that it was the BJP-led government, which ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.
- After concluding his visit to the famous temple, Jaishankar undertook a visit to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded water supply project in Guwahati with the Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, to review its progress.
- Gandhi will start his campaign from Shiv Sagar by addressing a rally there. This will be the Wayanad MP's first visit to the poll-bound state in 2021.
