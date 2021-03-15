‘Ghotala’: BJP prez JP Nadda slams Congress’ 5 guarantee campaign in Assam
Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) national president JP Nadda on Monday targeted the Congress party over the five promises it has made to the people of Assam ahead of the assembly elections. The opposition party’s ‘Congressor 5 Guarantee’ was launched on March 11 when it asserted that these would reach every corner and every household of the northeastern state.
Addressing a rally in the Borsola area of the state, Nadda said, “I was told Congress gave five guarantees in Assam. I am not aware of these guarantees. But I would like to give one guarantee from their side that whatever the Congress says, it would do only one thing i.e. ghotala, ghotala, ghotala (scam).”
The senior BJP leader asked people attending the rally whether they wanted a guarantee of scams or a guarantee of development. Nadda said, as he reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of a ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’ (Congress-free India), the BJP was moving forward with this mission adding one or two states were left and they would be covered soon.
The Congress, he alleged, would do anything to come into power and pointed out its recent alliances with other opposition parties ahead of the assembly elections in four states and one Union territory. “Ahead of the elections in Kerala, Congress is contesting against the CPI(M). But in West Bengal, Congress is in alliance with the CPI(M). And in Assam, it (Congress) has joined hands with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). This shows the desperate intentions of the Congress to come to power. Neither its intentions nor its policy is clean,” Nadda said.
Without naming Congress’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the BJP president said a person had plucked leaves at a tea garden in Assam recently. “I was informed it is not even the plucking season in the state,” he said and called the event a ‘photo-opportunity.
Elections for the 126 constituencies in Assam will be held in three phases from March 27 to April 6. More than 23 million voters will exercise their franchise to elect the 15th legislative assembly. Forty-seven seats in 12 districts will vote during the first phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts for the second phase and the third and the final phase would have 41 constituencies across 12 districts. Votes will be counted on May 2.
