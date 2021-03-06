IND USA
Akhil Gogoi has been under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Assam that claimed five lives. At present, he is admitted at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital. (PTI PHOTO).
Jailed chief of Assam’s Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, to contest from Sibasagar

  • The party, which has a pre-poll tie-up with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), another new party, announced its first list of 18 candidates for the first two phases of polling, on Saturday.
By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:02 PM IST

Activist and president of the newly formed Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, who is under arrest, will contest the coming assembly polls in Assam from the Sibasagar seat.

The party, which has a pre-poll tie-up with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), another new party, announced its first list of 18 candidates for the first two phases of polling, on Saturday.

Gogoi has been under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Assam that claimed five lives. At present, he is admitted at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

Raijor Dal was formed last year by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), a farmers’ rights body which Gogoi was heading. The organization had played a key role in the anti-CAA protests.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad was also formed last year by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), two prominent student bodies which had spearheaded the anti-CAA protests.

The party announced its first list of 18 candidates on Friday. Party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest from Duliajan while general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan will contest from Sadiya---both seats are in upper Assam.

