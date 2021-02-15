On Assam visit, Jaishankar visits Kamakhya temple, JICA-funded water project
- After concluding his visit to the famous temple, Jaishankar undertook a visit to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded water supply project in Guwahati with the Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, to review its progress.
External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar, who is visiting Assam, visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Monday.
“Began the day with the blessing of Maa Kamakhya at Nilachal hills, Guwahati,” he wrote on twitter.
State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied the Union minister during the visit to the temple. Jaishankar is expected to attend a variety of events throughout the day.
After concluding his visit to the famous temple, Jaishankar undertook a visit to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded water supply project in Guwahati with the Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, to review its progress.
“A foreign policy that makes a difference to the lives of people. At the JICA-funded Guwahati water supply project site along the Brahmaputra. Reviewing its progress along with the Japanese Ambassador,” he tweeted.
The Japanese ambassador too took to Twitter to talk of his visit to the JICA funded project. "Visited #Guwahati Water Supply project site with @DrSJaishankar. Japan is pleased to support this important project. Clean water will soon flow to the homes in Guwahati #Assam!” Suzuki tweeted.
Assam which goes to polls this year has welcomed a plethora of high-profile leaders in the past few months. Last week, Union home minister Amit Shah visited the state. Prior to that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the state to launch several development projects on February 7.
The Kamakhya temple which is a Shaktipeeth, one of the holiest sites for Hindus, was visited by the home minister in December, during his two-day tour of the Northeast. Shah was accompanied by Assam chief minister Sarbanand Sonowal and state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
(With Agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will never implement CAA, says Rahul Gandhi as he kicks off Assam poll campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress campaign for Assam polls today
- Gandhi will start his campaign from Shiv Sagar by addressing a rally there. This will be the Wayanad MP’s first visit to the poll-bound state in 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, Assam cuts fuel prices by ₹5, duty on liquor by 25%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, fuel prices in Assam get cheaper by Rs5; 25% cut in liquor duty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to start campaign for Assam polls on Feb 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam: Congress, AIUDF tussle for seats less than a month after poll tie-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global conspiracy will not succeed against India: PM Modi
- In Bengal too, Modi referred to plans “aimed at hurting” India’s global image associated with tea and yoga, asserted that the country will foil such “conspiracies”, and also launched multiple road and gas projects worth about ₹5,000 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newly formed anti-CAA parties to contest Assam elections together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only Modi-led BJP can rid Assam of terrorism and intruders: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of Assam polls, PM Modi distributes land allotment certificates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assamese people have legal assurance that their lands can't be taken away: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah reaches Guwahati, to hold public meetings on Jan 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress runs for cover in Assam after new ally AIUDF chief sparks a row
- The Assam Congress will speak to its alliance partners to ensure that "such utterances are not made by any of our partners in future, the state unit chief said after AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal's controversial statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Assembly polls: Voting to be held in over 33,000 booths, announces ECI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress ties up with AIUDF for Assam polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox