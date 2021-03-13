Smriti Irani says Cong failed to even build toilets, can't secure Assam's future
Union Minister Smriti Irani asked at an election rally in Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday how the Congress party, which was not able to construct toilets for the poor in the region, would make the future of Assam?
The Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development asked this question at an election rally in Samaguri.
"Did Modi ever ask religion and caste of the people when he gave toilets to 10 crore people and opened Jan Dhan accounts?" Before Modi, no one ever imagined that the leader of the country would talk about constructing toilets for the safety of poor women from the podium of Red Fort, she added.
"When the Congress was at the Centre, it did not even release the ₹60,000 crore to Assam under the 13th Finance Commission. But, when the Narendra Modi government came, it released ₹1,70,000 crore under the 15th Finance Commission," she claimed.
" The Congress never gives money to the poor, but the hand (symbol of Congress) snatches it from people's pockets," she added.
She appealed to the people to vote for the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly polls.
The minister further said that it is the BJP government that introduced health insurance of ₹2 lakh at a premium of Re 1 for the poor people.
Without naming former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Irani said, "There are some tall leaders of Congress from Assam and they even became the PM. But, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) came to Assam only during Narendra Modi''s tenure."
Assam will go to the polls between March 27 and April 6 in three phases to elect 126 members of the legislative assembly. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.
