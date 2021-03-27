Assembly elections 2021: 8.84% turnout in Assam, 7.72% in Bengal till 9am

The first-phase voting in the two politically volatile stats of Assam and West Bengal started at 7am on Saturday and till 9am, Assam recorded a voter turnout of 8.84 per cent while 7.72 per cent voters in West Bengal exercised their franchise in the early hours, according to the data of the Election Commission of India.

Though voting was reportedly peaceful in the early hours, Trinamool said a delegation of the party MPs will meet the state's chief electoral officer at 12 noon on Saturday to "raise some serious concerns".

In a sharp attack against the BJP, Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien on Saturday exudes confidence about Trinamool's win. "Bengal's daughter will defeat Bengal's traitor in his own backyard at Nandigram, members of tourist gang will continue to do what they do best - try and destroy institutions in India. Women in Bengal will continue to wear sarees any way they want," he wrote on Twitter referring to all that took place in the run-up to the elections in Bengal.

Two security personnel were injured in a firing incident at Satsatmal Bhagwanpur assembly constituency in East Midnapore. BJP's district president Anup Chakraborty said TMC was trying to terrorise people in Argoal panchayat area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted urging people to cast votes.

"Your vote is your right. As we step into the first phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls, I call upon each and every eligible voter of Assam, especially the youth, to participate in this great exercise of democracy and cast your votes," Sonowal tweeted.

In Assamese, Bengali and English, PM Narendra Modi tweeted urging young voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers.

"I call upon the people of Bengal to exercise their democratic right by coming out and voting in large numbers," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.