Bypoll results 2022: TMC sweeps Bengal, Cong wins two, RJD claims Bihar seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday received a setback in the bypolls to one Lok Sabha seat in Bengal and four assembly constituencies. In Bengal, Asansol Lok Sabha seat went to polls after it was vacated by Babul Supriyo who is contesting the Ballygunge assembly seat as a TMC candidate. Besides Ballygunge in Bengal, Maharashtra's Kolhapur North, Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh and Bochahan in Bihar went to polls. Here are the detailed results for all the constituencies.ALSO READ: Bypoll results 2022: Here's the full list of winnersTMC sweeps Bengal bypollsVeteran actor and TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 3 lakh votes. Sinha, who started his political career with the BJP before quitting the party in 2019 and joining the Congress before the Lok Sabha polls, was declared the TMC candidate last month. In Ballygunge, TMC's Babul Supriyo defeated Keya Ghosh of the BJP and Saira Shah Halim of the CPI (M) by winning nearly 50 per cent of the votes. The by-polls, which took place on April 12, were necessitated as Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee thanked the voters after her party swept the polls. “We consider this to be our people's warm ‘Shubho Nababarsho’ gift to our ‘Ma-Mati- Manush’ organisation. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again,” she said. Lalu's RJD clinches Bochahan seatBihar's principal opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal won the Bochahan seat by over 35,000 votes. RJD candidate Amar Paswan defeated his BJP rival Baby Kumari. Soon after the victory, the RJD tweeted calling it a victory against what it called the divisive policies of the Narendra Modi government. "Congratulations to all of you for a massive victory against the divisive policies of Narendra Modi and the massive corruption policies of the weary chief minister of the third party. Now that day is not far when Tejashwi Yadav will take charge of the state," the party tweeted.Congress wins Khairagarh seat in ChhhattisgarhThe ruling Congress won the Khairagarh seat with more than 20,000 votes. With this victory, the Grand Old Party now has 71 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The by-election was necessitated after Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA and former MP Devvrat Singh died in November last year. Yashoda Verma of the Congress bagged more than 51 per cent votes against her BJP rival Komal Janghel who got 40.81 per cent votes.Congress wins Kolhapur

The Congress won the Kolhapur North seat by more than 18,000 votes. The Grand Old Party's candidate Jayashri Jadhav defeated Satyajit Kadam of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kadam is the the nephew of local strongman Mahadeorao Mahadik.

