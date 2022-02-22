Assembly polls LIVE updates: PM Modi to address poll rallies in Manipur, UP today

With the polling now over in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, the focus has shifted towards Manipur where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a public campaign in state capital Imphal on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a public meeting in Heingang assembly constituency at 11am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the poll battle also continues in Uttar Pradesh for the remaining four phases of the seven-phase election. The fourth phase of elections for 59 Assembly constituencies across nine districts are scheduled for Wednesday (February 23). Several BJP leaders, including the party's national president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah, are set to hold public rallies in the state on Tuesday.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party too have ramped up their campaigning in the state. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will continue to campaign for the Congress in the state.