Assembly polls LIVE updates: PM Modi to address poll rallies in Manipur, UP today

Assembly election LIVE updates: Several BJP leaders, including its national president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah, are set to hold public rallies in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
The fourth phase of polling for 59 Assembly constituencies across nine districts in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for February 23.
The fourth phase of polling for 59 Assembly constituencies across nine districts in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for February 23.
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 10:11 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
With the polling now over in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, the focus has shifted towards Manipur where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a public campaign in state capital Imphal on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a public meeting in Heingang assembly constituency at 11am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the poll battle also continues in Uttar Pradesh for the remaining four phases of the seven-phase election. The fourth phase of elections for 59 Assembly constituencies across nine districts are scheduled for Wednesday (February 23). Several BJP leaders, including the party's national president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah, are set to hold public rallies in the state on Tuesday.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party too have ramped up their campaigning in the state. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will continue to campaign for the Congress in the state.

  • Feb 22, 2022 08:51 AM IST

    PM Modi to address poll rallies in Manipur, UP 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold election rallies in Imphal, Manipur and Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

Published on Feb 22, 2022 08:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Assembly polls: Punjab records 72% voter turnout, lowest in 15 years

A voter turnout of nearly 72% was recorded in Punjab where polling for 117 assembly seats was held on Sunday. This is the lowest voting percentage when compared to that observed in three previous assembly polls
Out of a total 2.14 crore voters registered in Punjab, 1.54 exercised their franchise in the assembly polls out of which there were 81.33 lakh men and 73.35 women. There is a fall of 5.45% in the voter turnout compared to the last state polls in 2017.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 02:32 AM IST
ByGurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
At 66.39 %, female voter turnout in Ludhiana lower than males

Against 68.79% male voter turnout, only 66.39 % women came out to exercise their franchise for the 14 assembly seats in the district on Sunday. In 2017, the male voter turnout stood at 75.24% while the female voter turnout was 74.3%.
There are around 12.5 lakh registered women voters and 14.3 lakh male voters here.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 02:15 AM IST
ByAneesha Sareen Kumar, Ludhiana
Punjab assembly polls: In Doaba, women come out in droves, outnumber men

Women voters outnumbered men in the Doaba region in the Punjab assembly polls held on Sunday with around 70.8% women turning up to exercise their franchise against 66.74% men
As per the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Balachaur segment of SBS Nagar recorded the highest number of women voter turnout with 77.28% for the Punjab assembly polls. There are 23 assembly constituencies in four districts of the Doaba region, including eight reserved seats.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByGagandeep Jassowal, Jalandhar
UP polls: Owaisi promises CMs by rotation if Bhagidari Morcha comes to power in the state

“There will be three deputy chief ministers from Muslim, Nishad and extremely backward communities,” he said.
Asaduddin Owaisi addressing a public meeting in Pratapgarh on Monday.
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Punjab polls: Half of south Malwa’s seats saw over 5% drop in voters turnout

An analysis of the Election Commission of India’s poll data revealed that the voter turnout declined in the Malwa region, which had emerged as a bastion of the Aam Aadmi Party in 2017
As per the data, Abohar and Ferozepur City were the only segments in the semi-arid region which saw rise in polling by 3.71% and 1.25%, respectively, in comparison with the state elections held five years ago.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByVishal Joshi, Bathinda
Punjab: After poll grind, candidates unwind, spend time with families, friends

After month of rigorous campaigning for the assembly elections, political leaders in Punjab finally found the much-needed time to unwind and relax on Monday
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal with his supporters and aides at the family's farmhouse in Muktsar on Monday.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda/patiala/sangrur/jalandhar/amritsar/ludhiana
Punjab polls: People voted for change, say Mann and Cheema

Mann and Cheema thanked the electors for peaceful polling and the party volunteers for working tirelessly during the election campaign
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Bhagwant Mann and Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said that people of Punjab have voted in large numbers for change this time.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Punjab polls: Three-tier security at centres storing EVMs

After Sunday’s polling in Punjab, the Election Commission of India (ECI) shifted the EVMs and related equipment in strong rooms at 66 locations in the state
A three-tier security has been made at all 117 strong rooms storing electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPAT machines across Punjab after the completion of polls.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
UP Polls: Fate of 624 candidates in the fray on 59 seats in nine districts will be decided on on Feb 23

The campaigning for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election ended on Monday evening. In this phase, nine districts, including Lucknow, will vote on Wednesday (February 23).
The fourth phase will decide fate of 624 candidates who are in the fray in 59 assembly constituencies spreading over Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur districts.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Ludhiana | Congress sarpanch, aide held for thrashing voter after BJP candidate shares video

The move comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate SR Ladhar from Gill Constituency, Ludhiana, shared the video, which was recorded by an onlooker, on social networking sites seeking action against Congress sarpanch, his aide
The police on Monday booked a Congress sarpanch Yuvraj Malhotra and his accomplice Ranjeet Singh Yodha for beating up a voter in Bhattian village of Salem Tabri, Ludhiana of which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate shared video.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UP polls: Maya flays rival parties, seeks votes on good governance promise

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday urged voters to reject them all and vote for the BSP in the ongoing UP assembly polls as they had done in 2007
BSP chief Mayawati addressing a public meeting in Prayagraj on Monday.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
UP Polls: Anupriya campaigns against her sister in Sirathu

In Sirathu assembly constituency of Kaushambi, Union Minister Anupriya Patel slammed her older sister Pallavi Patel, who is the Samajwadi Party-Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) alliance candidate against Keshav Prasad Maurya.
Anupriya Patel addressing a gathering in Sirathu.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Lucknow/prayagraj
Saplings to be planted by first male, female voters at each Lucknow booth on polling day

We want to tell people that just as voting is important, plants are also important to keep the environment clean, the Lucknow DM said.
The first two saplings will be planted by the first female and male voters while the third one will be planted by the polling party.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
5 FIRs lodged for poll violations in Ludhiana

As many as five separate cases of alleged poll code violations were reported in Ludhiana on February 20, the election day
Of five FIRs, three were of poll violations which included videography or sharing pictures of casting vote at polling booths in Ludhiana.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
