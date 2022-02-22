Assembly polls LIVE updates: PM Modi to address poll rallies in Manipur, UP today

With the polling now over in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, the focus has shifted towards Manipur where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a public campaign in state capital Imphal on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a public meeting in Heingang assembly constituency at 11am on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the poll battle also continues in Uttar Pradesh for the remaining four phases of the seven-phase election. The fourth phase of elections for 59 Assembly constituencies across nine districts are scheduled for Wednesday (February 23). Several BJP leaders, including the party's national president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah, are set to hold public rallies in the state on Tuesday.
The Congress and the Samajwadi Party too have ramped up their campaigning in the state. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will continue to campaign for the Congress in the state.
Feb 22, 2022 08:51 AM IST
PM Modi to address poll rallies in Manipur, UP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold election rallies in Imphal, Manipur and Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.
A voter turnout of nearly 72% was recorded in Punjab where polling for 117 assembly seats was held on Sunday. This is the lowest voting percentage when compared to that observed in three previous assembly polls
Against 68.79% male voter turnout, only 66.39 % women came out to exercise their franchise for the 14 assembly seats in the district on Sunday. In 2017, the male voter turnout stood at 75.24% while the female voter turnout was 74.3%.
The move comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate SR Ladhar from Gill Constituency, Ludhiana, shared the video, which was recorded by an onlooker, on social networking sites seeking action against Congress sarpanch, his aide
Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday urged voters to reject them all and vote for the BSP in the ongoing UP assembly polls as they had done in 2007
In Sirathu assembly constituency of Kaushambi, Union Minister Anupriya Patel slammed her older sister Pallavi Patel, who is the Samajwadi Party-Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) alliance candidate against Keshav Prasad Maurya.