Two days before polls, Kejriwal urges Goa voters to give one chance to AAP

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to Goa's people to vote for the AAP, two days ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the tourist state.

Addressing a press conference in Goa, Kejriwal hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress by saying that Goa's state of affairs will not change if any of these parties form the government.

“You gave 27 years to Congress and 15 years to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Nothing will change if you give them five more years. Give one chance to AAP," Kejriwal said.

He assured that in case his party doesn't work, Goa's people can vote it out next time.

Sharpening his attack on the BJP and the Congress, the Delhi chief minister said that Goa had to incur a debt of ₹24,000 crores because of their governance.

“If you vote for them (BJP and Congress) again, this debt will increase to ₹50,000 crore in the next five years and then to ₹1 lakh crore," Arvind Kejriwal said and guaranteed that his party will pay off the entire debt and the state's budget will become profitable.

He also said that voting for Congress is equivalent to voting for the BJP.

“There is no point in voting for the Congress. The Congress' MLAs jump ship to the BJP when the former wins,” Kejriwal said during the press conference and urged people to vote for the AAP if they want an honest and development-oriented government.

The AAP, which is a first-time entrant in Goa, is in direct competition with the BJP and the Congress. Arvind Kejriwal's party has announced a slew of guarantees for the poll-bound state in the areas of agriculture, health, electricity, mining etc.

The party has named prominent advocate and social worker Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial candidate.

Elections to 40 assembly constituencies in Goa will take place on February 14. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on March 10.