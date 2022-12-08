‘Historic win… lot of emotions seeing Gujarat poll results’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked his home state Gujarat and said he is “overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results" in the assembly election.

“Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti,” Modi tweeted.

Modi also lauded party workers in the state, saying each of them is a champion.

“To all hardworking @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party,” he said.

Reacting to the verdict in Himachal Pradesh where the Congress has wrested power from the BJP, he thanked voters of the hill state for their affection and support to the BJP and said his party will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people's issues in the times to come.

“I thank the people of Himachal Pradesh for the affection and support for the BJP. We will keep working to fulfil the aspirations of the state and raise people’s issues in the times to come. @BJP4Himachal,” the PM added.

