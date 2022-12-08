Gujarat Assembly election result 2022: Where to watch live online telecast of counting of votes

Gujarat Assembly election result 2022: All eyes are on the Gujarat Assembly election as the counting of votes will begin at 8am, putting an end to the high-voltage battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the newcomers Aam Aadmi Party. Polling to the 183 seats in Gujarat was conducted in two phases -- on December 1 and December 5. For the BJP, a positive result will firm up Narendra Modi’s bid for a third consecutive term as the Prime Minister in 2024.

The fate of a total of 1,621 candidates were sealed in the voting machines, including that of chief minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, and others.

Exit polls have predicted a landslide win for the BJP with over 100 seats, even as the AAP's carpet bombing campaign which seemingly gave the BJP a tough fight. The Congress is predicted to retain its position in opposition, while the AAP is expected to make very little inroads in the state.

Gujarat Assembly election result 2022: Where to watch live telecast online?

The Election Commission of India will start releasing real-time updates on its webiste -- https://eci.gov.in/ or http://www.eciresults.nic.in/ -- as well as on the app at 8am and the early trends will start emerging by 9am.

You can also track hindustantimes.com for a 360-degree coverage on the Gujarat election results.

Additionally, you can watch the live telecast of the Gujarat Assembly election results on various news channels like ABP news, Zee news, Aaj Tak and others.

